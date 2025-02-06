70% of Brits face regular takeaway fails - now consumers can get a free Thai fakeaway thanks to Gemma Collins and Kitchen Joy this February

Brits are reaching breaking point with subpar takeaways, with 25% feeling deeply disappointed and 23% extremely frustrated when their order falls short

Fridays - Sundays are the UK's top takeaway days, but with 7 in 10 (70%) Brits facing order fails*, the weekend treat doesn't always go to plan

Kitchen Joy and Gemma Collins launch the FixMyOrder Hotline, letting takeaway fail victims claim a free Kitchen Joy this February: 07400 050962

RRP £2.75 (£2 With Tesco Clubcard until 17/02/2025)

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeaways are a staple for millions of Brits, but they don't always hit the spot as 70%* have faced a 'takeaway fail,' from cold or soggy food to missing orders. With the average delivery costing £21, half of UK consumers say it's not worth it. That's why Kitchen Joy, the authentic Thai ready-meal brand, is stepping in. Teaming up with TV icon Gemma Collins, they're launching the FixMyOrder hotline and giving away 5,000 FREE Thai Fakeaway meals this February.

Nearly half of Brits are reaching breaking point with subpar takeaways, with 25% feeling deeply disappointed and 23% extremely frustrated when their order falls short. When it comes to getting their money back, nearly three-quarters (72%) take action - 40% go straight to the delivery provider, while 27% contact the restaurant. Late deliveries (37%), cold food (36%), and missing items (32%)* ranked as the top complaints, leaving many searching for a more reliable and satisfying alternative. This February, Kitchen Joy is treating Brits to a free, authentic Thai fakeaway with no compromise on taste and without the usual delivery letdowns.

Available in Tesco stores nationwide, Kitchen Joy is a restaurant-quality Thai ready meal range that's microwavable in only 8 minutes. The range of warming curries and slurp-worthy noodles come in 'takeout'-inspired packaging that makes experiencing a fakeaway night as easy as opening the freezer.

The Kitchen Joy range is made using traditional ingredients, fresh herbs and spices to create a 'vibrantly Thai' flavour. The new range includes six flavours: Tom Yum Chicken with Noodles (320g / 477 kcal), Sweet & Sour Chicken with Jasmine Rice (350g / 473 kcal), Spicy Sesame Chicken with Noodles (320g / 404 kcal), Thai Red Chicken Curry with Jasmine Rice (350g / 474 kcal), Thai Green Chicken Curry with Noodles (320g / 459 kcal) and Chicken Panang Curry with Jasmine Rice (350g / 512 kcal).

*The survey was conducted with 2000 UK Consumers (Nat Rep 16+) via Censuswide, in January 2025.

About Kitchen Joy

Kitchen Joy makes exploring the vibrant flavours of modern South East Asia as easy as opening the freezer. With flavours inspired by our Bangkok roots, we're on a mission to make great Thai food at home fast, easy and flavour-packed. Less fuss, and more joy.

https://kitchenjoy.co.uk

