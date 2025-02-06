Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 06

06 February 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 05 February 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £48.813million Including current year income and expenses £49.050million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 257.24p Including current year income and expenses 258.49p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 257.82p Including current year income and expenses 258.95p

