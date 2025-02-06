BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $115 million, or $ per share. This compares with $97 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.Excluding items, Yum China Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $115 million or $0.30 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $2.595 billion from $2.493 billion last year.Yum China Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $115 Mln. vs. $97 Mln. last year. -EPS: $ vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue: $2.595 Bln vs. $2.493 Bln last year.The company's operating profit grew 36 percent year-on-year to $151 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX