ProScore Technologies LLC: ProScore Welcomes James F. O'Neil, III to Its Board of Directors

ProScore Technologies (ProScore), an innovative and growing provider of AI-powered software and services to assist companies manage, track, monitor compliance, and create efficiencies around their growing workforces, is proud to announce that James F. O'Neil, III has joined its Board of Directors.

Mr. O'Neil brings over four decades of leadership experience in the power and energy industries, including serving as CEO of Quanta Services, Inc. Under his guidance, Quanta grew exponentially through strategic initiatives and acquisitions. Jim is currently an independent director of the board of FirstEnergy Corporation and the Chairman of the Board of CenTrio Energy.

"We are honored to welcome Jim to our Board of Directors," said Britt Hager, Founder and CEO of ProScore. "His exceptional industry expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to leverage technology and drive efficiencies in supporting large-scale energy projects."

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Mr. O'Neil and his wife, Tracey, are dedicated to philanthropic efforts, supporting educational programs and scholarships in Texas.

ProScore looks forward to leveraging Mr. O'Neil's insights and strategic vision as the company continues to innovate and grow in the renewable energy sector.

