Nebius Group
Nebius Group N.V. announces date of fourth quarter and full year 2024 results conference call
Amsterdam, February 6, 2025 - Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS) will release its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Thursday, February 20, 2025 before market open.
The Company will hold a conference call to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Central European Time) on the same day. The registration link to access the webcast and its replay will be accessible on Nebius Group's Investor Relations website at https://group.nebius.com/investor-hub.
About Nebius Group N.V.
Nebius (NASDAQ:NBIS) is a technology company building full-stack infrastructure to service the explosive growth of the global AI industry, including large-scale GPU clusters, cloud platforms, and tools and services for developers. Headquartered in Amsterdam and listed on Nasdaq, the company has a global footprint with R&D hubs across Europe, North America, and Israel.
Nebius's core business is an AI-centric cloud platform built for intensive AI workloads. With proprietary cloud software architecture and hardware designed in-house (including servers, racks, and data center design), Nebius gives AI builders the compute, storage, managed services, and tools they need to build, tune, and run their models.
A preferred cloud service provider in the NVIDIA Partner Network, Nebius offers high-end infrastructure optimized for AI training and inference. The company boasts a team of over 500 skilled engineers, delivering a true hyperscale cloud experience tailored for AI builders. To learn more please visit www.nebius.com
The group also operates three additional businesses under their own distinctive brands: Toloka - a data partner for all stages of AI development from training to evaluation; TripleTen - a leading edtech platform specialising in reskilling individuals for successful careers in tech; and Avride - one of the world's most experienced self-driving teams focusing on driverless cars and delivery robots.
Contacts
For investors and analysts: askIR@nebius.com
For media: media@nebius.com
--- ENDS ---
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2082643 06-Feb-2025