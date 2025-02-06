- Empowering Businesses with Conversational Style AI Insights to Outpace Competition and Build Reputation in Real-Time

InMoment®, the leading provider of integrated Experience Improvement (XI) solutions, today announced the launch of its Competitor Intelligence solution for reputation management, a ground-breaking new tool designed to transform how businesses analyze and leverage competitor review data to win more customers. Leveraging generative AI, the solution synthesizes and summarizes competitor review data, making it easier for customers to understand competitors' strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Competitive Intelligence addresses challenges marketing and business leaders face by providing unprecedented depth and speed in competitive intelligence. Unlike traditional reputation management tools that offer only high-level insights, InMoment's solution enables users to ask specific questions and receive targeted answers about competitor performance in seconds, utilize AI-suggested prompts to uncover hidden insights, and apply granular filters including time periods, locations, and brand to extract precise competitor intelligence.

"Competitor Intelligence is critical in ensuring that businesses stay informed while also enabling them to act decisively, differentiate themselves, and build long-term trust and credibility with stakeholders," said Sarah Speigle, Director of Product, Reputation Management, at InMoment. "With the added power of genAI, businesses can essentially add an always-on expert to their marketing team that can analyze and summarize large amounts of competitor review data in seconds, as opposed to hours or days, to deliver valuable insights and create a positive impact on the bottom line."

"Competitor Intelligence is easy to use and provides impactful information in seconds," said Diana Alvan Obando, Senior Digital Marketing Manager at MTY Group. "The ability to ask specific questions and get real answers helps us identify issues that our competitors are facing today."

Availability

Competitor Intelligence is part of InMoment's Reputation Management solution. For more information, please visit https://inmoment.com/competitor-analysis-software/.

About InMoment

InMoment is the leader in improving experiences and is the highest recommended CX platform and services company in the world. It is renowned for helping clients collect and connect customer experience data from everywhere-from surveys and social reviews, to conversational chat logs and transcripts. As the pace setters in AI and text analytics, its over 3,000 clients activate and understand every byte of structured and unstructured data, breaking down data and team silos to take the smartest actions. This award-winning technology combined with in-house industry experts empower brands to gain ROI from their CX programs in half the time as its competitors. Unlock the true potential of every piece of customer data with InMoment. To learn more, visit inmoment.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250206315783/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact Sam Middleton, sam.middleton@inmoment.com.