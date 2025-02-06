Neoti Expands TAA-Trade Compliant LED Line With UHD Pro70: Transforming Legacy Projection System Replacements With Advanced LED Technology for Control Rooms

Neoti, a U.S.-based leader in direct-view LED displays, proudly introduces the UHD Pro70 Series-a revolutionary solution tailored for control rooms and mission-critical environments. Designed as a direct replacement for legacy 70-inch rear-projection cube systems, the UHD Pro70 delivers superior Full HD clarity, efficiency, and reliability, setting a new standard in display technology.

UHD PRO70

Transforming Legacy Projection Systems with LED

Why the UHD Pro70 Series Matters

Seamless Integration : Easily retrofits existing systems without requiring costly structural modifications.

Superior Visual Clarity : Boasts an industry-leading 0.8mm pixel pitch and Full HD 1920×1080 resolution for stunning image quality.

Energy-Efficient Design : Operates at an average power consumption of just 22 watts per module, delivering significant cost savings.

Reduced Eye Fatigue: Through advanced image processing and horizontal scan technology, which eliminate scan lines and enhance comfort during prolonged usage.

Advanced LED Technology for Mission-Critical Applications

Engineered to meet the unique demands of high-stakes environments, the UHD Pro70 Series features Proprietary Secure Control:

700 nits Brightness : Ensures vibrant visuals even in dimly lit control rooms.

Proprietary Low-Light Gamma Correction : Achieves unparalleled black levels and smooth gradients at low brightness settings.

Wide RGB Color Gamut: Delivers vivid, true-to-life images essential for intelligence, surveillance, and emergency response applications.

Self-Calibration Technology and Energy Efficiency

The UHD Pro70 is powered by Neoti's proprietary self-healing auto-calibration technology, which recalibrates color and brightness automatically when modules age or are replaced. This innovation eliminates the need for manual adjustments, ensuring a seamless, consistent display and reducing long-term maintenance costs and extending the product's lifespan.

Additionally, the UHD Pro70's average power consumption of just 22 watts per module aligns with energy-saving initiatives, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional projection cubes.

Built for Control Rooms and Beyond

Fully compliant with Trade Agreements Act (TAA) standards, the UHD Pro70 meets the rigorous demands of government and defense sectors while providing a future-proof solution for control rooms, command centers, and industrial monitoring environments. The 35-inch and 70-inch cabinet options cater to both retrofits and new installations, offering flexibility and precision to suit any operational need. Additionally, the modular design allows for easy expansion into custom sizes, thanks to the adaptable 35-inch panels, ensuring scalability for various operational needs.

Discover the Future of LED Display Technology

Neoti continues to push boundaries in LED display innovation with the UHD Pro70 Series. As a U.S.-based manufacturer known for its exceptional US customer service, Neoti is committed to delivering solutions that inspire confidence and meet the highest standards of quality.

Explore how the UHD Pro70 can transform your control room operations by visiting UHD Pro70 LED for Control Rooms. Discover the future of LED technology today.

