WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $239.4 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $419.2 million, or $2.01 per share, last year.Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $462.4 million or $2.31 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $2.023 billion from $1.940 billion last year.Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $239.4 Mln. vs. $419.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $2.01 last year. -Revenue: $2.023 Bln vs. $1.940 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX