WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $796.59 million, or $3.92 per share. This compares with $349.04 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $546.36 million or $2.69 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $2.887 billion from $2.657 billion last year.Hershey Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $796.59 Mln. vs. $349.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.92 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $2.887 Bln vs. $2.657 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX