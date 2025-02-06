BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales declined in December on falling food store turnover, official data revealed on Thursday.Retail sales fell 0.2 percent on a monthly basis in December after remaining unchanged in November, Eurostat said. Sales were expected to drop 0.1 percent.Food, drinks, and tobacco sales declined at a faster pace of 0.7 percent, following a 0.1 percent drop in November.Meanwhile, non-food products sales grew 0.3 percent, in contrast to the 0.4 percent decrease in November. Automotive fuel in specialized stores growth softened to 0.2 percent from 0.7 percent.On a yearly basis, retail sales increased at a faster pace of 1.9 percent after rising 1.6 percent in the previous month.December's decrease in retail sales means that growth over the fourth quarter as a whole slowed substantially, Capital Economics' economist Elias Hilmer said.'We suspect that spending growth will remain subdued in the coming quarters,' said Hilmer.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX