WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $293 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $327 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.Excluding items, Kenvue Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.26 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $3.662 billion from $3.666 billion last year.Kenvue Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $293 Mln. vs. $327 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $3.662 Bln vs. $3.666 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX