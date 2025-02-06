WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, technology solutions provider BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2025, below analysts' estimates.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.84 to $4.12 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.05 to $4.40 per share on net sales between $13.4 billion an $14.0 billion, implying year-over-year organic sales to be between down 2 percent and up 2 percent.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.48 per share on revenues of $14.49 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX