CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Strong earnings updates from the corporate sector injected vigor into world markets rattled by uncertainties on interest rates, trade tariffs and more. Expectation of another rate cut by Bank of England also boosted sentiment.Wall Street Futures are directionless even as trade related tensions showed signs of easing. European benchmarks are trading on a strong positive note. Asian markets also finished trading firmly in green territory despite hawkish comments from officials of Bank of Japan.The Dollar rebounded despite the yen's strength, lifting the Dollar Index. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rebounded after the plunge on Wednesday attributed to the larger-than-expected jump in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Gold eased after scaling a fresh peak on Wednesday. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,863.50, down 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,067.20, up 0.09% Germany's DAX at 21,725.14, up 0.80% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,723.77, up 1.17% France's CAC 40 at 7,944.24, up 0.67% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,307.35, up 0.69% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,054.50, up 0.63% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,520.70, up 1.23% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,270.66, up 1.27% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,891.62, up 1.43%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0360, down 0.41% GBP/USD at 1.2419, down 0.71% USD/JPY at 152.48, down 0.07% AUD/USD at 0.6263, down 0.33% USD/CAD at 1.4360, up 0.34% Dollar Index at 108.01, up 0.40%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.437%, up 0.38% Germany at 2.3705%, up 0.40% France at 3.085%, up 0.46% U.K. at 4.4715%, up 0.75% Japan at 1.275%, up 0.95%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $75.22, up 0.82%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $71.64, up 0.86%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,883.00, down 0.35%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $98,599.90, up 1.29% Ethereum at $2,843.94, up 3.32% XRP at $2.46, down 2.59% Solana at $202.15, down 0.72% BNB at $580.48, up 2.06%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX