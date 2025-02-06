NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.55 to $6.85 per share on worldwide total revenues of about $45.5 billion.On average, 25 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.92 per share on a revenues decline of 2.59 percent to $46.27 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The outlook reflects the near-term impact of generics across Revlimid, Pomalyst, Sprycel and Abraxane, which is expected to result in a revenue decline of approximately 18 to 20 percent of the Legacy Portfolio. This is expected to be partially offset by the continued strength of the Growth Portfolio.This guidance also reflects an approximate $500 million expected negative impact to revenue due to foreign exchange.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX