DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate decreased in January to the lowest level in nearly twenty-four years, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.0 percent in January, down from 4.5 percent in December. Moreover, the same rate was last seen in May 2001.In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.5 percent.The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 116,200 in January from 128,600 in December. A year ago, it was 126,400.Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, decreased to 11.9 percent from 12.7 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX