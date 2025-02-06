Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: SRES) today announced its regular quarterly distribution of $0.00095 (0.095¢) per unit. This distribution will be paid March 31, 2025 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2025, and represents distributions at an annual rate of $0.0038 (0.38¢) per unit. At Sun's current unit price, this represents an annualized distribution at a rate of 6.3%. Amounts shown are in Canadian funds.

Sun has determined that all distributions paid to date are deemed a return of capital and thus tax deferred for taxable Canadian unitholders. Sun expects that 100% of regular distributions during the balance of 2025 will continue to be treated as a return of capital, and be tax-deferred for taxable Canadian unitholders. The foregoing is intended to provide general guidance to assist in income tax reporting for holders of Sun units who are Canadian residents. It is not intended to constitute legal or tax advice to any holder or potential holder of Sun units. Readers should consult their own legal or tax advisors as to their particular tax consequences of holding Sun units.

About Sun Residential REIT

Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated January 22, 2019, as amended and restated on March 22, 2019 and November 4, 2020. The business of Sun is to acquire multi-family residential properties in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements in this news release, and elsewhere reflect Sun's current assumptions, expectations, and projections. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "planned," "expects," "expecting," "anticipated," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Sun's actual results or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this news release relate only to events or information as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances surrounding future expectations that are difficult to predict and mostly beyond the control of Sun. Except as specifically required by Canadian securities law, Sun undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Many factors will cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from results in the forward-looking statements: for a description of such factors please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, available at www.sedarplus.ca or at www.sunresreit.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

