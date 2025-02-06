PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation eased less-than-expected in January after rising to a 1-year high in the previous month, flash data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.Consumer prices climbed 2.8 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 3.0 percent rise in December. The expected inflation rate was 2.6 percent.Energy prices, including automotive fuels, decreased 2.4 percent from last year, which was largely attributed to the slowdown in inflation. Inflation based on services slowed to 4.7 percent from 5.0 percent.On the other hand, the annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco accelerated to 4.8 percent from 2.7 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.3 percent.Final data will be published by the Czech Statistical Office on February 12.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX