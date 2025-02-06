Honeywell Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results; Issues 2025 Guidance

Fourth Quarter Sales of $10.1 Billion, Reported Sales Up 7%, Organic 1 Sales Up 2%, Exceeding Previous Guidance

Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share of $1.96 and Adjusted Earnings Per Share 1 of $2.47, Exceeding Previous Guidance

Full Year Operating Cash Flow of $6.1 Billion and Free Cash Flow 1 of $4.9 Billion, at High End of Previous Guidance

Deployed a Record $14.6 Billion of Capital in 2024, Including $8.9 Billion to Acquisitions

Expect 2025 Adjusted Earnings Per Share 2,3 of $10.10 - $10.50, Up 2% - 6%

Honeywell Completes Comprehensive Portfolio Review, Plans to Separate Automation and Aerospace, Enabling the Creation of Three Industry-Leading Public Companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced results for the fourth quarter and 2024 that met or exceeded the company's updated full-year guidance. The company also provided its outlook for 2025 and separately announced its Board of Directors completed the comprehensive business portfolio evaluation launched a year ago by chairman and chief executive officer Vimal Kapur and intends to pursue a full separation of Automation and Aerospace Technologies.

The company reported fourth-quarter year-over-year sales growth of 7% and organic1 sales growth of 2%, or 6% excluding the impact of the previously announced Bombardier agreement4, led by double-digit organic1 sales growth in defense and space and building solutions. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, Honeywell's backlog grew 11% to a record $35.3 billion. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter was $1.96, up 3% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share1 was $2.47, down 8% year over year, exceeding previous guidance, or up 9% excluding the $0.45 impact of the Bombardier agreement4. Operating income increased 10% and operating margin expanded 50 basis points to 17.3%. Segment profit1 decreased 8% to $2.1 billion and segment margin1 contracted 350 basis points to 20.9%, or 70 basis points to 23.7% excluding the impact of the Bombardier agreement4. Operating cash flow was $2.3 billion, down 23%, and free cash flow1 was $1.9 billion, down 27%.

For the full year, sales increased 5%, and 3% organically1 (or 4% organically ex. BBD4), exceeding previous guidance. Operating income grew 5% and operating margin remained flat, while segment profit1 grew 1%, (or 6% ex. BBD4), with segment margin1 contraction of 90 basis points (or 20 basis points ex. BBD4), driven by another quarter of strength in long-cycle businesses outpacing short-cycle recovery within Industrial Automation. Honeywell reported full-year earnings per share of $8.71, up 3% year over year. Full year adjusted earnings per share1 increased 4% to $9.89 and increased 9% to $10.34 excluding the $0.45 impact of the Bombardier agreement4.

"We delivered a strong end to a successful year, exceeding the high end of our guidance for fourth quarter sales and adjusted earnings per share1 while navigating a dynamic operating environment," said Vimal Kapur, chairman and CEO of Honeywell. "In 2024, we also made significant progress optimizing Honeywell's portfolio. We completed four strategic bolt-on acquisitions representing $9 billion in capital deployed and announced two key divestitures in alignment with our portfolio simplification strategy, including the planned spin of our Advanced Materials business. As we look toward 2025, I am confident that our revitalized portfolio optimization strategy, established history of operational excellence, and robust installed base will unlock further value creation for our shareholders, customers, and employees."

Honeywell also announced its outlook for 2025. The company expects sales of $39.6 billion to $40.6 billion with organic1 sales growth in the range of 2% to 5%. Segment margin2 is expected to be in the range of 23.2% to 23.6%, with segment margin2 expansion of 60 to 100 basis points. Adjusted earnings per share2,3 is expected to be in the range of $10.10 to $10.50, up 2% to 6%. The company expects operating cash flow of $6.7 billion to $7.1 billion, and free cash flow1 of $5.4 billion to $5.8 billion. Excluding the impact of the Bombardier agreement4, the company expects organic1 sales growth of 1% to 4%, segment margin2 down 10 to up 30 basis points year over year, and adjusted earnings per share2,3 down 2% to up 2% year over year. Guidance assumes a mid-year close of the previously announced sale of the company's Personal Protective Equipment business. A summary of the company's 2025 guidance can be found in Table 1.

Separately, Honeywell announced that its Board of Directors concluded its comprehensive portfolio review and has decided to pursue a separation of its Automation and Aerospace businesses. The planned separation, coupled with the previously announced plan to spin Advanced Materials, will result in three publicly listed industry leaders with distinct strategies and growth drivers. The separation is intended to be completed in the second half of 2026 and in a manner that is tax-free to Honeywell shareholders.

Kapur commented, "The formation of three independent, industry-leading companies builds on the powerful foundation we have created, positioning each to pursue tailored growth strategies, and unlock significant value for shareholders and customers. Our simplification of Honeywell has rapidly advanced over the past year, and we will continue to shape our portfolio to create further shareholder value."

Fourth-Quarter Performance

Honeywell sales for the fourth quarter were up 7% year over year on a reported basis and 2% on an organic1 basis year over year. The fourth-quarter financial results can be found in Tables 2 and 3.

Aerospace Technologies sales for the fourth quarter increased 1% on an organic1 basis year over year, or 11% excluding the impact of the Bombardier agreement4, driven by strong performance in commercial aftermarket and defense and space. Commercial aftermarket led growth in the quarter, up 17% organically as continued demand in air transport drove increased flight activity. Defense and space sales increased 14% organically as a result of ongoing global demand and further supply chain improvements. Segment margin contracted 780 basis points to 20.3% as higher volume leverage and productivity actions were more than offset by the Bombardier agreement4, cost inflation, and mix pressure in our original equipment business. Excluding Bombardier4, segment margin contracted 100 basis points to 27.1%.

Industrial Automation sales were flat on an organic1 basis year over year for the fourth quarter and up 3% sequentially. Process solutions grew 3% organically, the third consecutive quarter of both year over year and sequential growth, driven by continued strength in lifecycle solutions and services. Productivity solutions and services grew a third consecutive quarter and in full year 2024 when excluding the impact of prior year license and settlement payments. Sensing and safety technologies decreased 4% year over year, but the sensing business returned to growth in the quarter. Orders were a bright spot in the quarter, up 7% highlighted by double-digit growth in warehouse and workflow solutions and the sensing portion of sensing and safety technologies. Segment margin contracted 200 basis points to 19.6%, driven by cost inflation, prior year license and settlement payments, and one-time asset write-downs, partially offset by commercial excellence and productivity actions.

Building Automation sales for the fourth quarter were up 8% organically1 year over year. Organic growth of 11% in building solutions was led by mid-teens growth in North America and over 50% growth in the Middle East. Building products grew organically in the fourth quarter, led by double-digit growth in fire products. Overall, Europe returned to growth in the quarter, while high growth regions grew by 14%. Orders grew double digits year over year on an organic basis due to strength in both building solutions and fire products. Segment margin expanded 250 basis points to 26.8% driven by productivity actions, commercial excellence, and benefit from the access solutions acquisition partially offset by cost inflation.

Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales for the fourth quarter grew 1% on an organic1 basis. UOP led growth for ESS, up 3% on robust gas processing solutions and equipment demand. Advanced Materials sales declined 1% organically in the quarter as expected macro-related headwinds in fluorine products were partially offset by continued strength in our specialty chemicals and materials business. Orders grew 19% year over year, the third consecutive quarter of double-digit orders growth. Segment margin contracted 180 basis points to 24.9%, driven by cost inflation and volume deleverage in advanced materials partially offset by commercial excellence and benefit from the LNG acquisition.

About Bombardier Agreement

During the fourth quarter, Honeywell announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Bombardier, a global leader in aviation and manufacturer of world-class business jets, to provide advanced technology for current and future Bombardier aircraft in avionics, propulsion, and satellite communications technologies. The collaboration will advance new technology to enable a host of high-value upgrades for the installed Bombardier operator base, as well as lay innovative foundations for future aircraft. Honeywell estimates the value of this partnership to the company at $17 billion over its life. While the commercial agreement impacted Honeywell's fourth quarter 2024 financials4, the company is confident it will lead to long-term value creation for Honeywell shareholders.

Conference Call Details

TABLE 1: FULL-YEAR 2025 GUIDANCE 2

Sales

$39.6B - $40.6B Organic 1 Growth

2% - 5% Segment Margin

23.2% - 23.6% Expansion

Up 60 - 100 bps Adjusted Earnings Per Share3

$10.10 - $10.50 Adjusted Earnings Growth 3

2% - 6% Operating Cash Flow

$6.7B - $7.1B Free Cash Flow1

$5.4B - $5.8B

TABLE 2: SUMMARY OF HONEYWELL FINANCIAL RESULTS





FY 2024

FY 2023

Change Sales

$38,498

$36,662

5 % Organic 1 Growth









3 % Operating Income

$7,441

$7,084

5 % Operating Income Margin

19.3 %

19.3 %

0 bps Segment Profit1

$8,699

$8,598

1 % Segment Margin1

22.6 %

23.5 %

-90 bps Reported Earnings Per Share

$8.71

$8.47

3 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share1

$9.89

$9.52

4 % Cash Flow from Operations

$6,097

$5,340

14 % Free Cash Flow1

$4,933

$4,301

15 %



4Q 2024

4Q 2023

Change Sales

$10,088

$9,440

7 % Organic 1 Growth









2 % Operating Income

$1,745

$1,583

10 % Operating Income Margin

17.3 %

16.8 %

50 bps Segment Profit1

$2,110

$2,300

(8) % Segment Margin1

20.9 %

24.4 %

-350 bps Reported Earnings Per Share

$1.96

$1.91

3 % Adjusted Earnings Per Share1

$2.47

$2.69

(8) % Cash Flow from Operations

$2,281

$2,955

(23) % Free Cash Flow1

$1,888

$2,591

(27) %

TABLE 3: SUMMARY OF SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS

AEROSPACE TECHNOLOGIES

FY 2024

FY 2023

Change Sales

15,458

13,624

13 % Organic 1 Growth









11 % Segment Profit

3,988

3,760

6 % Segment Margin

25.8 %

27.6 %

-180 bps



4Q 2024

4Q 2023



Sales

3,986

3,673

9 % Organic 1 Growth









1 % Segment Profit

811

1,031

(21) % Segment Margin

20.3 %

28.1 %

-780 bps INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION

FY 2024

FY 2023

Change Sales

10,051

10,756

(7) % Organic 1 Growth









(7) % Segment Profit

1,962

2,209

(11) % Segment Margin

19.5 %

20.5 %

-100 bps



4Q 2024

4Q 2023



Sales

2,566

2,596

(1) % Organic 1 Growth









- % Segment Profit

503

560

(10) % Segment Margin

19.6 %

21.6 %

-200 bps BUILDING AUTOMATION

FY 2024

FY 2023

Change Sales

6,540

6,031

8 % Organic 1 Growth









2 % Segment Profit

1,681

1,529

10 % Segment Margin

25.7 %

25.4 %

30 bps



4Q 2024

4Q 2023



Sales

1,798

1,504

20 % Organic 1 Growth









8 % Segment Profit

482

365

32 % Segment Margin

26.8 %

24.3 %

250 bps ENERGY AND SUSTAINABILITY SOLUTIONS

FY 2024

FY 2023

Change Sales

6,425

6,239

3 % Organic 1 Growth









2 % Segment Profit

1,522

1,487

2 % Segment Margin

23.7 %

23.8 %

-10 bps



4Q 2024

4Q 2023



Sales

1,733

1,660

4 % Organic 1 Growth









1 % Segment Profit

431

444

(3) % Segment Margin

24.9 %

26.7 %

-180 bps







1

See additional information at the end of this release regarding non-GAAP financial measures. 2

Segment margin and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from segment margin or adjusted EPS. We therefore, do not present a guidance range, or a reconciliation to, the nearest GAAP financial measures of operating margin or EPS. 3

Adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS V% guidance excludes items identified in the non-GAAP reconciliation of adjusted EPS at the end of this release, and any potential future one-time items that we cannot reliably predict or estimate such as pension mark-to-market. 4

4Q24 financial results include impact of the Bombardier Agreement (BBD) announced on December 2, 2024, resulting in a reduction to Sales of $0.4B, Net Income of $0.3B, and Cash Flow of $0.5B.

During the third quarter of 2024, Honeywell concluded the assets and liabilities of the personal protective equipment business (part of the Sensing and Safety Technologies business unit within the Industrial Automation segment) met the held for sale criteria as of September 30, 2024; therefore, Honeywell presented the associated assets and liabilities of the business as held for sale in the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of September 30, 2024. The Company recognized a valuation allowance of $125 million in the third quarter of 2024 to write down the disposal group to fair value, less costs to sell, as well as recorded an impairment charge of $37 million (after tax) on indefinite-lived intangible assets. In the fourth quarter, the Company recognized an increase to the valuation allowance of $94 million.

About Honeywell

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends - automation, the future of aviation, and energy transition - underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Connected Enterprise integrated software platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations that help make the world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

Honeywell uses our Investor Relations website, www.honeywell.com/investor , as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to our investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts, and social media.

We describe many of the trends and other factors that drive our business and future results in this release. Such discussions contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act). Forward-looking statements are those that address activities, events, or developments that management intends, expects, projects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future and include statements related to the proposed spin-off of the Company's Advanced Materials business into a stand-alone, publicly traded company and the proposed separation of Automation and Aerospace. They are based on management's assumptions and assessments in light of past experience and trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments, and other relevant factors, many of which are difficult to predict and outside of our control. They are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments, and business decisions may differ significantly from those envisaged by our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update or revise any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to material risks and uncertainties, including ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, such as lower GDP growth or recession, supply chain disruptions, capital markets volatility, inflation, and certain regional conflicts, that can affect our performance in both the near- and long-term. In addition, no assurance can be given that any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this release can or will be achieved. These forward-looking statements should be considered in light of the information included in this release, our Form 10-K, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking plans described herein are not final and may be modified or abandoned at any time.

This release contains financial measures presented on a non-GAAP basis. Honeywell's non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are as follows:

Segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis;

Segment profit margin, on an overall Honeywell basis;

Organic sales growth;

Free cash flow; and

Adjusted earnings per share.

Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain measures presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Refer to the Appendix attached to this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Honeywell International Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Product sales $ 6,949

$ 6,728

$ 26,279

$ 25,773 Service sales 3,139

2,712

12,219

10,889 Net sales 10,088

9,440

38,498

36,662 Costs, expenses and other













Cost of products sold1 4,779

4,686

17,227

16,977 Cost of services sold1 1,639

1,515

6,609

6,018 Total Cost of products and services sold 6,418

6,201

23,836

22,995 Research and development expenses 426

360

1,536

1,456 Selling, general and administrative expenses1 1,405

1,296

5,466

5,127 Impairment of assets held for sale 94

-

219

- Other (income) expense (90)

(125)

(830)

(840) Interest and other financial charges 291

202

1,058

765 Total costs, expenses and other 8,544

7,934

31,285

29,503 Income before taxes 1,544

1,506

7,213

7,159 Tax expense 254

258

1,473

1,487 Net income 1,290

1,248

5,740

5,672 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest 5

(15)

35

14 Net income attributable to Honeywell $ 1,285

$ 1,263

$ 5,705

$ 5,658 Earnings per share of common stock - basic $ 1.98

$ 1.92

$ 8.76

$ 8.53 Earnings per share of common stock - assuming dilution $ 1.96

$ 1.91

$ 8.71

$ 8.47 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 650.6

656.5

650.9

663.0 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - assuming dilution 654.8

660.9

655.3

668.2







1

Cost of products and services sold and selling, general and administrative expenses include amounts for repositioning and other charges, the service cost component of pension and other postretirement (income) expense, and stock compensation expense.

Honeywell International Inc. Segment Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Net Sales 2024

2023

2024

2023 Aerospace Technologies $ 3,986

$ 3,673

$ 15,458

$ 13,624 Industrial Automation 2,566

2,596

10,051

10,756 Building Automation 1,798

1,504

6,540

6,031 Energy and Sustainability Solutions 1,733

1,660

6,425

6,239 Corporate and all other 5

7

24

12 Total $ 10,088

$ 9,440

$ 38,498

$ 36,662

Reconciliation of Segment Profit to Income Before Taxes



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Segment Profit 2024

2023

2024

2023 Aerospace Technologies $ 811

$ 1,031

$ 3,988

$ 3,760 Industrial Automation 503

560

1,962

2,209 Building Automation 482

365

1,681

1,529 Energy and Sustainability Solutions 431

444

1,522

1,487 Corporate and All Other (117)

(100)

(454)

(387) Total segment profit 2,110

2,300

8,699

8,598 Interest and other financial charges (291)

(202)

(1,058)

(765) Interest income1 101

80

426

321 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles2 (140)

(76)

(415)

(292) Impairment of assets held for sale (94)

-

(219)

- Stock compensation expense3 (41)

(54)

(194)

(202) Pension ongoing income4 162

137

592

528 Pension mark-to-market expense4 (126)

(153)

(126)

(153) Other postretirement income4 (2)

10

11

29 Repositioning and other charges5,6 (55)

(529)

(244)

(860) Other income (expense)7 (80)

(7)

(259)

(45) Income before taxes $ 1,544

$ 1,506

$ 7,213

$ 7,159







1

Amounts included in Other (income) expense. 2

Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold. 3

Amounts included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. 4

Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold (service cost component), Selling, general and administrative expenses (service cost component), Research and development expenses (service cost component) and Other (income) expense (non-service cost component). 5

Amounts included in Cost of products and services sold, Selling, general and administrative expenses, and Other income (expense). 6

Includes repositioning, asbestos, and environmental expenses. 7

Amounts include the other components of Other income/expense not included within other categories in this reconciliation. Equity income (loss) of affiliated companies is included in segment profit.

Honeywell International Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)



December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,567

$ 7,925 Short-term investments 386

170 Accounts receivable-net 7,819

7,530 Inventories 6,442

6,178 Assets held for sale 1,365

- Other current assets 1,329

1,699 Total current assets 27,908

23,502 Investments and long-term receivables 1,394

939 Property, plant and equipment-net 6,194

5,660 Goodwill 21,825

18,049 Other intangible assets-net 6,656

3,231 Insurance recoveries for asbestos related liabilities 171

170 Deferred income taxes 238

392 Other assets 10,810

9,582 Total assets $ 75,196

$ 61,525 LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 6,880

$ 6,849 Commercial paper and other short-term borrowings 4,273

2,085 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,347

1,796 Accrued liabilities 8,348

7,809 Liabilities held for sale 408

- Total current liabilities 21,256

18,539 Long-term debt 25,479

16,562 Deferred income taxes 1,787

2,094 Postretirement benefit obligations other than pensions 112

134 Asbestos related liabilities 1,325

1,490 Other liabilities 6,076

6,265 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 7

7 Shareowners' equity 19,154

16,434 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareowners' equity $ 75,196

$ 61,525

Honeywell International Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities













Net income $ 1,290

$ 1,248

$ 5,740

$ 5,672 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5

(15)

35

14 Net income attributable to Honeywell 1,285

1,263

5,705

5,658 Adjustments to reconcile net income attributable to Honeywell to net cash provided by

operating activities













Depreciation 171

166

671

659 Amortization 206

135

663

517 Loss (gain) on sale of non-strategic businesses and assets 1

(5)

1

(5) Impairment of assets held for sale 94

-

219

- Repositioning and other charges 55

529

244

860 Net payments for repositioning and other charges (150)

(136)

(479)

(459) NARCO Buyout payment -

-

-

(1,325) Pension and other postretirement income (33)

4

(476)

(406) Pension and other postretirement benefit payments (7)

(13)

(32)

(38) Stock compensation expense 41

54

194

202 Deferred income taxes (187)

(15)

(233)

153 Other 24

(283)

(617)

(837) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions and divestitures













Accounts receivable 122

302

(96)

(42) Inventories (71)

(178)

(304)

(626) Other current assets 176

(124)

371

17 Accounts payable 237

422

95

518 Accrued liabilities 317

834

171

494 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,281

2,955

6,097

5,340 Cash flows from investing activities













Capital expenditures (393)

(364)

(1,164)

(1,039) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment -

22

-

43 Increase in investments (379)

(156)

(1,077)

(560) Decrease in investments 306

163

870

971 Receipts from settlements of derivative contracts 344

(206)

94

6 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,833)

(2)

(8,880)

(718) Proceeds from sales of businesses, net of fees paid -

4

-

4 Net cash used for investing activities (1,955)

(539)

(10,157)

(1,293) Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from issuance of commercial paper and other short-term borrowings 4,322

2,264

13,838

12,991 Payments of commercial paper and other short-term borrowings (3,101)

(2,179)

(11,578)

(13,663) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 188

45

537

196 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1

1

10,408

2,986 Payments of long-term debt (431)

(321)

(1,812)

(1,731) Repurchases of common stock (455)

(1,528)

(1,655)

(3,715) Cash dividends paid (741)

(711)

(2,902)

(2,855) Other (2)

93

3

28 Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (219)

(2,336)

6,839

(5,763) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (184)

75

(137)

14 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (77)

155

2,642

(1,702) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 10,644

7,770

7,925

9,627 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 10,567

$ 7,925

$ 10,567

$ 7,925

Appendix

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to which this reconciliation is attached to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

Management believes that, when considered together with reported amounts, these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in the analysis of ongoing operating trends. Management believes the change to adjust for amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and certain acquisition- and divestiture-related costs provides investors with a more meaningful measure of its performance period to period, aligns the measure to how management will evaluate performance internally, and makes it easier for investors to compare our performance to peers. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. Certain measures presented on a non-GAAP basis represent the impact of adjusting items net of tax. The tax-effect for adjusting items is determined individually and on a case-by-case basis. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes.

Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitations of these non-GAAP financial measures are that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recognized in the consolidated financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Investors are urged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Honeywell's business.

Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Organic Sales Percent Change (Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended

December 31,

2024

Twelve Months

Ended

December 31,

2024 Honeywell





Reported sales percent change 7 %

5 % Less: Foreign currency translation - %

- % Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net 5 %

2 % Organic sales percent change 2 %

3 %







Aerospace Technologies





Reported sales percent change 9 %

13 % Less: Foreign currency translation - %

- % Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net 8 %

2 % Organic sales percent change 1 %

11 %







Industrial Automation





Reported sales percent change (1) %

(7) % Less: Foreign currency translation (1) %

(1) % Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net - %

1 % Organic sales percent change - %

(7) %







Building Automation





Reported sales percent change 20 %

8 % Less: Foreign currency translation - %

(1) % Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net 12 %

7 % Organic sales percent change 8 %

2 %







Energy and Sustainability Solutions





Reported sales percent change 4 %

3 % Less: Foreign currency translation (1) %

- % Less: Acquisitions, divestitures and other, net 4 %

1 % Organic sales percent change 1 %

2 %

We define organic sales percentage as the year-over-year change in reported sales relative to the comparable period, excluding the impact on sales from foreign currency translation and acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the first 12 months following the transaction date. We believe this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of reported sales percent change to organic sales percent change has not been provided for forward-looking measures of organic sales percent change because management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the fluctuations in global currency markets that impact foreign currency translation, nor is it reasonable for management to predict the timing, occurrence and impact of acquisition and divestiture transactions, all of which could significantly impact our reported sales percent change.

Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Operating Income to Segment Profit, Calculation of Operating Income and Segment Profit Margins (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating income $ 1,745

$ 1,583

$ 7,441

$ 7,084 Stock compensation expense1 41

54

194

202 Repositioning, Other2,3 73

569

292

952 Pension and other postretirement service costs3 17

17

65

66 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles4 140

76

415

292 Acquisition-related costs5 -

1

25

2 Indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment1 -

-

48

- Impairment of assets held for sale 94

-

219

- Segment profit $ 2,110

$ 2,300

$ 8,699

$ 8,598















Operating income $ 1,745

$ 1,583

$ 7,441

$ 7,084 ÷ Net sales $ 10,088

$ 9,440

$ 38,498

$ 36,662 Operating income margin % 17.3 %

16.8 %

19.3 %

19.3 % Segment profit $ 2,110

$ 2,300

$ 8,699

$ 8,598 ÷ Net sales $ 10,088

$ 9,440

$ 38,498

$ 36,662 Segment profit margin % 20.9 %

24.4 %

22.6 %

23.5 %







1

Included in Selling, general and administrative expenses. 2

Includes repositioning, asbestos, environmental expenses, equity income adjustment, and other charges. 3

Included in Cost of products and services sold and Selling, general and administrative expenses. 4

Included in Cost of products and services sold. 5

Included in Other (income) expense. Includes acquisition-related fair value adjustments to inventory and third-party transaction and integration costs.

We define operating income as net sales less total cost of products and services sold, research and development expenses, impairment of assets held for sale, and selling, general and administrative expenses. We define segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, as operating income, excluding stock compensation expense, pension and other postretirement service costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, certain acquisition- and divestiture-related costs and impairments, and repositioning and other charges. We define segment profit margin, on an overall Honeywell basis, as segment profit divided by net sales. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

A quantitative reconciliation of operating income to segment profit, on an overall Honeywell basis, has not been provided for all forward-looking measures of segment profit and segment profit margin included herein. Management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the impact and timing on future operating results arising from items excluded from segment profit, particularly pension mark-to-market expense as it is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. The information that is unavailable to provide a quantitative reconciliation could have a significant impact on our reported financial results. To the extent quantitative information becomes available without unreasonable effort in the future, and closer to the period to which the forward-looking measures pertain, a reconciliation of operating income to segment profit will be included within future filings.

Acquisition amortization and acquisition- and divestiture-related costs are significantly impacted by the timing, size, and number of acquisitions or divestitures we complete and are not on a predictable cycle and we make no comment as to when or whether any future acquisitions or divestitures may occur. We believe excluding these costs provides investors with a more meaningful comparison of operating performance over time and with both acquisitive and other peer companies.

Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Twelve

Months

Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023

2025E Earnings per share of common stock - diluted 1 $ 1.96

$ 1.91

$ 8.71

$ 8.47

$9.39 - $9.79 Pension mark-to-market expense2 0.15

0.19

0.14

0.19

No Forecast Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles3 0.16

0.09

0.49

0.35

0.70 Acquisition-related costs4 0.02

-

0.09

0.01

0.01 Divestiture-related costs5 0.04

-

0.04

-

No Forecast Russian-related charges6 -

-

0.03

-

- Net expense related to the NARCO Buyout and HWI Sale7 -

-

-

0.01

- Adjustment to estimated future Bendix liability8 -

0.49

-

0.49

- Indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment9 -

-

0.06

-

- Impairment of assets held for sale10 0.14

-

0.33

-

- Adjusted earnings per share of common stock - diluted $ 2.47

$ 2.69

$ 9.89

$ 9.52

$10.10 - 10.50







1

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 654.8 million and 660.9 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, adjusted earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 655.3 million and 668.2 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, expected earnings per share utilizes weighted average shares of approximately 649 million. 2

Pension mark-to-market expense uses a blended tax rate of 25%, net of tax benefit of $31 million, for 2024 and a blended tax rate of 18%, net of tax benefit of $27 million, for 2023. 3

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, acquisition-related intangibles amortization includes approximately $108 million and $62 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $32 million and $14 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, acquisition-related intangibles amortization includes $324 million and $231 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $91 million and $61 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, expected acquisition-related intangibles amortization includes approximately $450 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $110 million. 4

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, the adjustment for acquisition-related costs, which are principally comprised of third-party transaction and integration costs, is approximately $13 million, and $2 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $3 million and $0 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, and 2023, the adjustment for acquisition-related costs, which are principally comprised of third-party transaction and integration costs and acquisition-related fair value adjustments to inventory, is approximately $59 million and $7 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $16 million and $2 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the expected adjustment for acquisition-related costs, which is principally comprised of third-party transaction and integration costs, is approximately $5 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $0 million. 5

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the adjustment for divestiture-related costs, which is principally comprised of third-party transaction costs, is approximately $23 million, net of tax benefit of approximately $6 million. 6

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the adjustment is a $17 million expense, without tax benefit, due to the settlement of a contractual dispute with a Russian entity associated with the Company's suspension and wind down activities in Russia. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the adjustment was a $3 million benefit, without tax expense. 7

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the adjustment was $8 million, net of tax benefit of $3 million, due to the net expense related to the NARCO Buyout and HWI Sale. 8

Bendix Friction Materials ("Bendix") is a business no longer owned by the Company. In 2023, the Company changed its valuation methodology for calculating legacy Bendix liabilities. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the adjustment was $330 million, net of tax benefit of $104 million (or $434 million pre-tax) due to a change in the estimated liability for resolution of asserted (claims filed as of the financial statement date) and unasserted Bendix-related asbestos claims. The Company experienced fluctuations in average resolution values year-over-year in each of the past five years with no well-established trends in either direction. In 2023, the Company observed two consecutive years of increasing average resolution values (2023 and 2022), with more volatility in the earlier years of the five-year period (2019 through 2021). Based on these observations, the Company, during its annual review in the fourth quarter of 2023, reevaluated its valuation methodology and elected to give more weight to the two most recent years by shortening the look-back period from five years to two years (2023 and 2022). The Company believes that the average resolution values in the last two consecutive years are likely more representative of expected resolution values in future periods. The $434 million pre-tax amount was attributable primarily to shortening the look-back period to the two most recent years, and to a lesser extent to increasing expected resolution values for a subset of asserted claims to adjust for higher claim values in that subset than in the modelled two-year data set. It is not possible to predict whether such resolution values will increase, decrease, or stabilize in the future, given recent litigation trends within the tort system and the inherent uncertainty in predicting the outcome of such trends. The Company will continue to monitor Bendix claim resolution values and other trends within the tort system to assess the appropriate look-back period for determining average resolution values going forward. 9

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the impairment charge of indefinite-lived intangible assets associated with the personal protective equipment business was $37 million, net of tax benefit of $11 million. 10

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the impairment charge of assets held for sale was $94 million and $219 million, respectively, without tax benefit.



Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding

Honeywell International Inc.

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share (Continued)

(Unaudited)

We define adjusted earnings per share as diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude various charges as listed above. We believe adjusted earnings per share is a measure that is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends. For forward-looking information, management cannot reliably predict or estimate, without unreasonable effort, the pension mark-to-market expense or the divestiture-related costs. The pension mark-to-market expense is dependent on macroeconomic factors, such as interest rates and the return generated on invested pension plan assets. The divestiture-related costs are subject to detailed development and execution of separation restructuring plans for the announced separation of Automation and Aerospace Technologies. We therefore do not include an estimate for the pension mark-to-market expense or divestiture-related costs. Based on economic and industry conditions, future developments, and other relevant factors, these assumptions are subject to change.

Acquisition amortization and acquisition- and divestiture-related costs are significantly impacted by the timing, size, and number of acquisitions or divestitures we complete and are not on a predictable cycle and we make no comment as to when or whether any future acquisitions or divestitures may occur. We believe excluding these costs provides investors with a more meaningful comparison of operating performance over time and with both acquisitive and other peer companies.

Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 Cash provided by operating activities $ 2,281

$ 2,955

$ 6,097 Capital expenditures (393)

(364)

(1,164) Free cash flow $ 1,888

$ 2,591

$ 4,933

We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash for capital expenditures.

We believe that free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock, or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This measure can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.

Honeywell International Inc. Reconciliation of Expected Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Expected Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025(E) ($B) Cash provided by operating activities ~$6.7 - $7.1 Capital expenditures ~(1.3) Free cash flow ~$5.4 - $5.8

We define free cash flow as cash provided by operating activities less cash for capital expenditures.

We believe that free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that is useful to investors and management as a measure of cash generated by operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to invest in future growth through new business development activities or acquisitions, pay dividends, repurchase stock, or repay debt obligations prior to their maturities. This measure can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.

