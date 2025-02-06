BorgWarner Reports Full Year 2024 Results, Expects to Deliver Continued Sales Outgrowth, an Adjusted Operating Margin Above 10% and Strong Free Cash Flow in 2025

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) today reported fourth quarter and full-year results and provided 2025 guidance.

Fourth Quarter 2024 and 2025 Guidance Highlights

BorgWarner achieved an adjusted operating margin of 10.2% during the fourth quarter, which equated to a U.S. GAAP operating margin of (9.2)%, which includes $646 million of goodwill and fixed asset impairment charges recorded during the fourth quarter in our PowerDrive Systems and Battery and Charging Systems business units. The Company also generated net cash provided by operating activities of $682 million or $539 million in free cash flow, despite an approximately 4% decline in the Company's weighted light and commercial vehicle markets.

BorgWarner expects to deliver continued sales outgrowth, an adjusted operating margin above 10% and strong free cash flow in 2025, despite the Company's expectation that its weighted light and commercial vehicle markets will be down 1% to 3% in 2025. The Company's guidance implies a year-over-year change in organic sales of down 2% to up 2%.

New Business Update

The Company secured multiple new business awards that are expected to support its future long-term profitable growth including the following:

A Variable Cam Timing (VCT) systems award for multiple next-generation hybrid and gasoline engines with a major East Asian OEM. This business is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2026.

Extension of four turbocharger programs with a major North American OEM for I4 and V6 engine platforms for their midsized and large SUVs as well as truck platforms. This business is expected to launch in 2026.

An award to supply two types of transfer cases to SAIC Maxus for use in export vehicles. Both products are designed by BorgWarner's China R&D team and will be manufactured in China, with mass production expected to launch in 2026.

Four eMotors awards with three leading Chinese OEMs to be used on plug-in hybrids, range-extended hybrids and electric vehicle platforms. These four programs are expected to launch in 2025 and 2026.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (continuing operations basis):

U.S. GAAP net sales of $3,439 million, a decrease of 2.4% compared with fourth quarter 2023. Excluding the impact of foreign currencies and the net impact of net M&A, organic sales were down (1.6)% compared with fourth quarter 2023.

U.S. GAAP net loss of $(1.84) per diluted share. Excluding the $2.85 of net losses per diluted share related to non-comparable items (detailed in the table below), adjusted net earnings were $1.01 per diluted share.

U.S. GAAP operating loss of $(316) million, or (9.2)% of net sales. Excluding $668 million of net pretax expense related to non-comparable items, adjusted operating income was $352 million, or 10.2% of net sales.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $682 million. Free cash flow of $539 million.



Full Year Highlights (continuing operations basis):

U.S. GAAP net sales of $14,086 million, a decrease of 0.8% when compared with 2023. Excluding the impact of foreign currencies and the net impact of M&A, organic sales were down (0.2)% compared with 2023.

U.S. GAAP net earnings of $1.63 per diluted share. Excluding $2.69 of net losses per diluted share related to non-comparable items (detailed in the table below), adjusted net earnings were $4.32 per diluted share.

U.S. GAAP operating income of $546 million, or 3.9% of net sales. Excluding $871 million of net pretax expense related to non-comparable items, adjusted operating income was $1,417 million, or 10.1% of net sales.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $1,382 million. Free cash flow of $729 million.



Financial Results (continuing operations basis):



The Company believes the following table is useful in highlighting non-comparable items that impacted its U.S. GAAP net earnings per diluted share. The non-comparable items presented below are calculated after tax using the corresponding effective tax rate discrete to each item and the weighted average number of diluted shares for the periods presented. The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as earnings per diluted share adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 (Loss) earnings per diluted share $ (1.84)

$ 0.64

$ 1.63

$ 2.70















Non-comparable items:













Impairment charges 2.80

0.07

2.73

0.10 Restructuring expense 0.03

0.04

0.24

0.24 Accelerated depreciation 0.05

-

0.18

0.01 Adjustments associated with Spin-Off related balances 0.01

-

0.14

- Commercial contract settlement -

-

0.07

- Loss (gain) on sale of business 0.01

-

0.04

(0.02) Merger and acquisition expense, net 0.01

0.01

-

0.09 Unrealized and realized loss on equity and debt securities -

0.18

-

0.73 Corporate synergy from Spin-off -

-

-

0.02 Gain on sale of assets -

-

-

(0.04) Gain on debt extinguishment -

-

(0.01)

(0.09) Change in accounting method (0.10)

-

(0.10)

- Tax adjustments 0.02

(0.05)

(0.64)

(0.05) Other non-comparable items 0.02

0.01

0.04

0.06 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.01

$ 0.90

$ 4.32

$ 3.75

Net sales were $3,439 million for the fourth quarter 2024, a decrease of 2.4% from $3,522 million for the fourth quarter 2023, primarily due to lower industry production compared to prior year, partially offset by increased demand for the Company's products. Net loss for the fourth quarter 2024 was $(403) million, or $(1.84) per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $149 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2023. Adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter 2024 were $1.01, up from adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $0.90 for the fourth quarter 2023. Adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter 2024 excluded net non-comparable items of $(2.85) per diluted share, while adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter 2023 excluded net non-comparable items of $(0.26) per diluted share. Non-comparable items include $646 million of goodwill and fixed asset impairment charges recorded during the fourth quarter in our PowerDrive Systems and Battery and Charging Systems business units. These and other non-comparable items are listed in the table above, which is provided by the Company for comparison with other results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The increase in adjusted net earnings per diluted share was primarily due to the impact of higher adjusted operating income and the impact of our share repurchases during 2024, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate.

Full Year 2025 Guidance: The Company has provided 2025 full year guidance. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $13.4 billion to $14.0 billion in 2025, compared with 2024 sales of $14.1 billion. The Company expects its weighted light and commercial vehicle markets to be in the range of down 3.0% to down 1.0% in 2025. The Company's sales guidance implies a year-over-year change in organic sales of down 2% to up 2%, or estimated outgrowth above market production of approximately 100 to 300 basis points. Foreign currencies are expected to result in a year-over-year decrease in sales of approximately $410 million primarily due to the weakening of the Euro, Chinese Renminbi and the Korean Won against the U.S. dollar.

Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 9.1% to 9.2% in 2025. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items and the add back of intangible asset amortization expense, adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 10.0% to 10.2%. Net earnings are expected to be within a range of $3.84 to $4.12 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted net earnings are expected to be within a range of $4.05 to $4.40 per diluted share. Full-year operating cash flow is expected to be in the range of $1,325 million to $1,375 million, while free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $650 million to $750 million.

At 9:30 a.m. ET today, a brief conference call concerning fourth quarter and full year 2024 results and 2025 guidance will be webcast at: https://www.borgwarner.com/investors. Additionally, an earnings call presentation will be available at https://www.borgwarner.com/investors.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

BorgWarner Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)







(in millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales $ 3,439

$ 3,522

$ 14,086

$ 14,198 Cost of sales 2,756

2,863

11,438

11,630 Gross profit 683

659

2,648

2,568 Gross margin 19.9 %

18.7 %

18.8 %

18.1 %















Selling, general and administrative expenses 340

353

1,350

1,316 Restructuring expense 9

11

74

79 Other operating expense (income), net 4

(15)

32

(16) Impairment charges 646

29

646

29 Operating (loss) income (316)

281

546

1,160















Equity in affiliates' earnings, net of tax (4)

(7)

(27)

(30) Realized and unrealized loss on debt and equity securities 1

45

1

174 Interest expense, net 3

7

20

10 Other postretirement expense 3

7

13

15 (Loss) earnings from continuing operations before income taxes and

noncontrolling interest (319)

229

539

991















Provision for income taxes 67

59

111

289 Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations (386)

170

428

702 Net (loss) earnings from discontinued operations (2)

5

(29)

(7) Net (loss) earnings (388)

175

399

695 Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to the noncontrolling

interest, net of tax 17

21

61

70 Net (loss) earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. $ (405)

$ 154

$ 338

$ 625















Amounts attributable to BorgWarner Inc.:













Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations $ (403)

$ 149

$ 367

$ 632 Net (loss) earnings from discontinued operations (2)

5

(29)

(7) Net (loss) earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. $ (405)

$ 154

$ 338

$ 625















(Loss) earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted $ (1.84)

$ 0.64

$ 1.63

$ 2.70 (Loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations - diluted (0.01)

0.02

(0.13)

(0.03) (Loss) earnings per share attributable to BorgWarner Inc. - diluted $ (1.85)

$ 0.66

$ 1.50

$ 2.67















Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 219.1

233.6

224.8

234.4

BorgWarner Inc.













Net Sales by Reporting Segment (Unaudited)











(in millions) Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Turbos & Thermal Technologies $ 1,412

$ 1,442

$ 5,887

$ 6,012 Drivetrain & Morse Systems 1,351

1,403

5,577

5,549 PowerDrive Systems 525

542

1,937

2,166 Battery & Charging Systems 162

151

729

546 Inter-segment eliminations (11)

(16)

(44)

(75) Net sales $ 3,439

$ 3,522

$ 14,086

$ 14,198















Segment Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) (Unaudited)



(in millions)















Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Turbos & Thermal Technologies $ 223

$ 214

$ 877

$ 874 Drivetrain & Morse Systems 240

258

1,010

958 PowerDrive Systems (14)

(16)

(144)

(90) Battery & Charging Systems (14)

(40)

(47)

(116) Segment Adjusted Operating Income 435

416

1,696

1,626 Corporate, including stock-based compensation 83

84

279

278 Intangible asset amortization expense 18

16

69

67 Restructuring expense 9

11

74

79 Merger and acquisition expense, net 2

5

2

23 Impairment charges 646

18

646

29 Accelerated depreciation 15

-

50

4 Commercial contract settlement -

-

15

- Adjustments associated with Spin-Off related balances 3

-

17

- Loss (gain) on sale of businesses 3

-

6

(5) Loss (gain) on sale of assets 2

-

2

(13) Change in accounting method (29)

-

(29)

- Other non-comparable items (1)

1

19

4 Equity in affiliates' earnings, net of tax (4)

(7)

(27)

(30) Unrealized and realized loss on equity and debt securities 1

45

1

174 Interest expense, net 3

7

20

10 Other postretirement expense (income) 3

7

13

15 (Loss) earnings from continuing operations before income taxes and

noncontrolling interest (319)

229

539

991 Provision for income taxes 67

59

111

289 Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations (386)

170

428

702 Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to the noncontrolling

interest, net of tax 17

21

61

70 Net (loss) earnings from continuing operations attributable to BorgWarner

Inc. $ (403)

$ 149

$ 367

$ 632

BorgWarner Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions)







December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,094

$ 1,534 Receivables, net 2,843

3,109 Inventories, net 1,251

1,313 Prepayments and other current assets 333

261 Total current assets 6,521

6,217







Property, plant and equipment, net 3,575

3,783 Other non-current assets 3,897

4,453 Total assets $ 13,993

$ 14,453







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Notes payable and other short-term debt $ 398

$ 73 Accounts payable 2,032

2,546 Other current liabilities 1,216

1,148 Total current liabilities 3,646

3,767







Long-term debt 3,763

3,707 Other non-current liabilities 878

913 Total liabilities 8,287

8,387







Total BorgWarner Inc. stockholders' equity 5,532

5,828 Noncontrolling interest 174

238 Total equity 5,706

6,066 Total liabilities and equity $ 13,993

$ 14,453

BorgWarner Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions) Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS





Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 1,382

$ 1,397 INVESTING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS





Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays (671)

(832) Customer advances related to capital expenditures 18

- Payments for businesses acquired, net of cash acquired -

(109) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash divested 8

9 Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges, net 46

25 (Payments for) proceeds from investments in debt and equity securities, net (8)

284 Proceeds from asset disposals and other, net 4

30 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (603)

(593) FINANCING ACTIVITIES OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS





Additions to debt 1,008

18 Repayments of debt, including current portion (525)

(451) Payments for debt issuance costs (9)

(3) Payments for purchase of treasury stock (402)

(177) Payments for stock-based compensation items (23)

(25) Payments for business acquired, net of cash acquired (4)

- Payments for contingent consideration (1)

(23) Purchase of noncontrolling interest -

(15) Net distribution from PHINIA -

401 Dividends paid to BorgWarner stockholders (98)

(130) Dividends paid to noncontrolling stockholders (113)

(116) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (167)

(521) CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS





Operating activities of discontinued operations (30)

(85) Investing activities of discontinued operations -

(86) Financing activities of discontinued operations -

84 Net used in discontinued operations (30)

(87) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (22)

- Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 560

196 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,534

1,338 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 2,094

$ 1,534 Less: Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations at end of year $ -

$ - Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at end of year $ 2,094

$ 1,534







Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited)

(in millions) Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023 Depreciation and tooling amortization $ 604

$ 515 Intangible asset amortization 69

67

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about BorgWarner's financial results that is not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest U.S. GAAP financial measures below and in the Financial Results table above. The provision of these comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for 2025 is not intended to indicate that BorgWarner is explicitly or implicitly providing projections on those U.S. GAAP financial measures, and actual results for such measures are likely to vary from those presented. The reconciliations include all information reasonably available to the Company at the date of this press release and the adjustments that management can reasonably predict.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to management, investors, and banking institutions in their analyses of the Company's business and operating performance. Management also uses this information for operational planning and decision-making purposes.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not and should not be considered a substitute for any U.S. GAAP measure. Additionally, because not all companies use identical calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures as presented by BorgWarner may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

The Company defines adjusted operating income as operating income adjusted to exclude the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, intangible asset amortization expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales.

Adjusted Net Earnings

The Company defines adjusted net earnings as net earnings attributable to BorgWarner adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects. The impact of intangible asset amortization expense continues to be included in adjusted net earnings.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as earnings per diluted share adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects. The impact of intangible asset amortization expense continues to be included in adjusted earnings per share.

Free Cash Flow

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures, net of customer advances related to capital expenditures. The Company believes this measure is useful to both management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to service and repay its debt.

Organic Net Sales Change

The Company defines organic net sales changes as net sales change year-over-year excluding the estimated impact of foreign exchange (FX) and net MD&A.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31, (in millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales $ 3,439

$ 3,522

$ 14,086

$ 14,198















Operating (loss) income (316)

281

546

1,160 Operating margin (9.2) %

8.0 %

3.9 %

8.2 %















Non-comparable items:













Impairment charges $ 646

$ 18

$ 646

$ 29 Restructuring expense 9

11

74

79 Intangible asset amortization 18

16

69

67 Accelerated depreciation 15

-

50

4 Adjustments associated with Spin-Off related balances 3

-

17

- Commercial contract settlement -

-

15

- Loss (gain) on sale of business 3

-

6

(5) Merger and acquisition expense, net 2

5

2

23 Gain on sale of assets 2

-

2

(13) Corporate synergy from spin-off -

-

-

10 Change in accounting method (29)

-

(29)

- Other non-comparable items (1)

1

19

4 Net non-comparable items $ 668

$ 51

$ 871

$ 198















Adjusted operating income $ 352

$ 332

$ 1,417

$ 1,358 Adjusted operating margin 10.2 %

9.4 %

10.1 %

9.6 %

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations $ 682

$ 887

$ 1,382

$ 1,397 Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays (161)

(208)

(671)

(832) Customer advances related to capital expenditures 18

-

18

- Free cash flow $ 539

$ 679

$ 729

$ 565

Fourth Quarter 2024 Organic Net Sales Change (Unaudited)



(in millions) Q4 2023 Net

Sales

FX

Acquisition

Impact

Organic Net

Sales

Change

Q4 2024 Net

Sales

Organic Net

Sales

Change %























Turbos & Thermal Technologies $ 1,442

$ (16)

$ -

$ (14)

$ 1,412

(1.0) % Drivetrain & Morse Systems 1,403

(9)

-

(43)

1,351

(3.1) % PowerDrive Systems 542

(5)

6

(18)

525

(3.3) % Battery & Charging Systems 151

(2)

-

13

162

8.6 % Inter-segment eliminations (16)

-

-

5

(11)

(31.3) % Net sales $ 3,522

$ (32)

$ 6

$ (57)

$ 3,439

(1.6) %

Full Year 2024 Organic Net Sales Change (Unaudited)



(in millions) 2023 Net

Sales

FX

Acquisition

Impact

Organic Net

Sales

Change

2024 Net

Sales

Organic Net

Sales

Change %























Turbos & Thermal Technologies $ 6,012

$ (37)

$ -

$ (88)

$ 5,887

(1.5) % Drivetrain & Morse Systems 5,549

(61)

-

89

5,577

1.6 % PowerDrive Systems 2,166

(22)

27

(234)

1,937

(10.8) % Battery & Charging Systems 546

(2)

5

180

729

33.0 % Inter-segment eliminations (75)

-

-

31

(44)

(41.3) % Net sales $ 14,198

$ (122)

$ 32

$ (22)

$ 14,086

(0.2) %

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)







Full-Year 2025 Guidance (in millions) Low

High Net sales $ 13,400

$ 14,000







Operating income $ 1,219

$ 1,284 Operating margin 9.1 %

9.2 %







Non-comparable items:





Restructuring expense $ 60

$ 80 Intangible asset amortization 66

66 Adjusted operating income $ 1,345

$ 1,430 Adjusted operating margin 10.0 %

10.2 %









Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)







Full-Year 2025 Guidance

Low

High Earnings per Diluted Share $ 3.84

$ 4.12







Non-comparable items:





Restructuring expense 0.21

0.28 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $ 4.05

$ 4.40

Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation From Continuing Operations (Unaudited)







Full-Year 2025 Guidance (in millions) Low

High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,325

$ 1,375 Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays (675)

(625) Free cash flow $ 650

$ 750

Full Year 2025 Organic Net Sales Change Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)











(in millions) FY 2024 Net

Sales

FX

Organic Net

Sales

Change

FY 2025 Net

Sales

Organic Net

Sales

Change %

LV/CV

Weighted

Market

Outgrowth Low $ 14,086

$ (410)

$ (276)

$ 13,400

(2.0) %

(3.0) %

1.0 % High $ 14,086

$ (410)

$ 324

$ 14,000

2.3 %

(1.0) %

3.3 %

Full Year 2025 Estimated Year-Over-Year Change in Production (Unaudited)





















North America

Europe

China

Total Light vehicle

(4)% to (3)%

(6)% to (4)%

(1.5)% to 0%

(2.5)% to (1.5)% Commercial vehicle

3% to 9%

(0.5)% to 6%

0.5% to 4.5%

3% to 7.5% BorgWarner-Weighted

(3.5)% to (1.5)%

(5)% to (2)%

(1)% to 1.5%

(3)% to (1)%

