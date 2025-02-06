Anzeige
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
WKN: 851297 | ISIN: US4278661081
Tradegate
06.02.25
15:38 Uhr
149,00 Euro
+8,74
+6,23 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HERSHEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HERSHEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,48149,0015:40
148,38149,0015:40
06.02.2025 13:13 Uhr
The Hershey Company: Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

Finanznachrichten News

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.370 on the Common Stock and $1.245 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared February 5, 2025, and are payable March 14, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2025. It is the 380th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 161st consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

SOURCE The Hershey Company

