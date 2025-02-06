The Hershey Company: Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $1.370 on the Common Stock and $1.245 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared February 5, 2025, and are payable March 14, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 17, 2025. It is the 380th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 161st consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

