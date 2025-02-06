ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE):
Jeffrey C. Sprecher,
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $698 million on $2.3 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.21. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $875 million in the fourth quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.52.
For the full year of 2024, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $2.8 billion on $9.3 billion of consolidated revenues less transaction-based expenses. Full year 2024 GAAP diluted EPS was $4.78, up 14% year-over-year. On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to ICE for the year was $3.5 billion and adjusted diluted EPS was $6.07, up 8% year-over-year.
Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.
Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "As we look back on 2024, our record revenue and operating income demonstrate the strength and resiliency of our unique business model. Our strong and growing cash flows enabled us to reinvest in our business and pay dividends of over $1 billion to stockholders while also significantly reducing leverage. As we enter 2025, we are well positioned to achieve our growth objectives and to invest in our business to strengthen our foundation for continued growth in the future."
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Business Highlights
Fourth quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.3 billion, up 6% year-over-year, including exchange net revenues of $1.2 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $579 million and mortgage technology revenues of $508 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $973 million. Consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.1 billion and the operating margin was 46%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the fourth quarter was $1.4 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 58%.
Full year 2024 consolidated net revenues were $9.3 billion, up 16% year-over-year, including exchange net revenues of $5.0 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $2.3 billion and mortgage technology revenues of $2.0 billion. Consolidated operating expenses were $5.0 billion for 2024. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $3.8 billion. Consolidated operating income for the year was $4.3 billion and the operating margin was 46%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the year was $5.5 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 59%.
$ (in millions)
Net
Op
Adj Op
Net
Op
Adj Op
Full Year 2024
4Q24
Exchanges
$4,959
73%
75%
$1,236
73%
75%
Fixed Income and Data Services
$2,298
37%
45%
$579
36%
43%
Mortgage Technology
$2,022
(8)%
36%
$508
(7)%
35%
Consolidated
$9,279
46%
59%
$2,323
46%
58%
FY24
FY23
% Chg
4Q24
4Q23
% Chg
Recurring Revenue
$4,829
$4,138
17%
$1,215
$1,199
1%
Transaction Revenue, net
$4,450
$3,850
16%
$1,108
$1,002
11%
Exchanges Segment Results
Fourth quarter exchange net revenues were $1.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. Exchange operating expenses were $334 million and on an adjusted basis, were $313 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $902 million and the operating margin was 73%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $923 million and the adjusted operating margin was 75%.
$ (in millions)
4Q24
4Q23
% Chg
Const
Revenue, net:
Energy
$477
$414
16%
16%
Ags and Metals
54
63
(13)%
(13)%
Financials(2)
151
116
30%
27%
Cash Equities and Equity Options
114
99
15%
15%
OTC and Other(3)
87
89
(3)%
(3)%
Data and Connectivity Services
230
234
(2)%
(2)%
Listings
123
121
1%
1%
Segment Revenue
$1,236
$1,136
9%
9%
Recurring Revenue
$353
$355
(1)%
(1)%
Transaction Revenue, net
$883
$781
13%
13%
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 4Q23, 1.2420 and 1.0765, respectively.
(2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.
(3) OTC & other primarily includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.
Full year exchange net revenues were $5.0 billion, up 12% year-over-year. Exchange operating expenses were $1.3 billion and on an adjusted basis, were $1.2 billion for the full year. Segment operating income for 2024 was $3.6 billion and the operating margin was 73%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $3.7 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 75%.
$ (in millions)
FY24
FY23
% Chg
Const
Revenue, net:
Energy
$1,876
$1,498
25%
25%
Ags and Metals
257
271
(5)%
(5)%
Financials(2)
559
460
22%
19%
Cash Equities and Equity Options
431
383
13%
13%
OTC and Other(3)
400
398
-
-
Data and Connectivity Services
947
933
2%
2%
Listings
489
497
(2)%
(2)%
Segment Revenue
$4,959
$4,440
12%
11%
Recurring Revenue
$1,436
$1,430
-%
-%
Transaction Revenue, net
$3,523
$3,010
17%
17%
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2023, 1.2438 and 1.0817, respectively.
(2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options.
(3) OTC & other primarily includes physical energy, interest income on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, technology development fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.
Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results
Fourth quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $579 million, up 3% year-over-year. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $368 million and adjusted operating expenses were $329 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating income for the fourth quarter was $211 million and the operating margin was 36%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $250 million and the adjusted operating margin was 43%.
$ (in millions)
4Q24
4Q23
% Chg
Const
Revenue:
Fixed Income Execution
$33
$35
(7)%
(7)%
CDS Clearing
75
81
(8)%
(8)%
Fixed Income Data and Analytics
301
286
5%
5%
Other Data and Network Services
170
161
6%
5%
Segment Revenue
$579
$563
3%
2%
Recurring Revenue
$471
$447
5%
5%
Transaction Revenue
$108
$116
(8)%
(8)%
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 4Q23, 1.2420 and 1.0765, respectively.
Full year 2024 fixed income and data services revenues were $2.3 billion, up 3% year-over-year. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $1.5 billion and on an adjusted basis, were $1.3 billion for the year. Segment operating income for the full year was $843 million and the operating margin was 37%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $1.0 billion and the adjusted operating margin was 45%.
$ (in millions)
FY24
FY23
% Chg
Const
Revenue:
Fixed Income Execution
$117
$124
(6)%
(6)%
CDS Clearing
343
360
(5)%
(5)%
Fixed Income Data and Analytics
1,177
1,118
5%
5%
Other Data and Network Services
661
629
5%
5%
Segment Revenue
$2,298
$2,231
3%
3%
Recurring Revenue
$1,838
$1,747
5%
5%
Transaction Revenue
$460
$484
(5)%
(5)%
(1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 2023, 1.2438 and 1.0817, respectively.
Mortgage Technology Segment Results
Fourth quarter mortgage technology revenues were $508 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $544 million and adjusted operating expenses were $331 million in the fourth quarter. Segment operating loss for the fourth quarter was $36 million and the operating margin was (7)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $177 million and the adjusted operating margin was 35%.
$ (in millions)
4Q24
4Q23
% Chg
Revenue:
Origination Technology
$177
$170
4%
Closing Solutions
52
43
22%
Servicing Software
213
219
(3)%
Data and Analytics
66
70
(5)%
Segment Revenue
$508
$502
1%
Recurring Revenue
$391
$397
(2)%
Transaction Revenue
$117
$105
12%
Full year mortgage technology revenues were $2.0 billion. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $2.2 billion and adjusted operating expenses were $1.3 billion in 2024. Segment operating loss for the full year was $170 million and the operating margin was (8)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $724 million and the adjusted operating margin was 36%.
$ (in millions)
FY24
FY23
% Chg
Revenue:
Origination Technology
$713
$694
3%
Closing Solutions
202
179
13%
Servicing Software
848
288
194%
Data and Analytics
259
156
66%
Segment Revenue
$2,022
$1,317
54%
Recurring Revenue
$1,555
$961
62%
Transaction Revenue
$467
$356
31%
Other Matters
- Operating cash flow for 2024 was $4.6 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $3.6 billion.
- As of December 31, 2024, unrestricted cash and cash equivalents were $844 million and outstanding debt was $20.4 billion.
- ICE paid over $1.0 billion in dividends in 2024.
Financial Guidance
GAAP
Non-GAAP
2025 Exchange Recurring Revenue (% growth)
Low-single digits
2025 Fixed Income & Data Services Recurring Revenue (% growth)
Mid-single digits
2025 Mortgage Technology Revenue (% growth)
Low-to-mid single digits
2025 Operating Expenses
$4.915 - $4.965 billion
$3.915 - $3.965 billion(1)
1Q25 Operating Expenses
$1.220 - $1.230 billion
$965 - $975 million(1)
1Q25 Non-Operating Expense(2)
$175 - $180 million
2025 Capital Expenditures
$730 - $780 million
2025 Effective Tax Rate(3)
24% - 26%
1Q25 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
575 - 581 million
(1) 2025 and 1Q25 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles and integration expenses.
(2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income/expense. Adjusted non-operating expense excludes equity earnings from unconsolidated investees.
(3) This represents 2025 full year guidance for both the GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates but note that the GAAP effective tax rate is more susceptible to diverging from this guidance based on items outside the normal course of business that are adjusted for to derive our non-GAAP results. Such items can be unknown, unpredictable or uncertain, requiring unreasonable efforts to determine with any precision and which could potentially be confusing or misleading.
Earnings Conference Call Information
ICE will hold a conference call today, February 6, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its fourth quarter 2024 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.theice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-470-1428 from the United States or 404-975-4839 from outside of the United States. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 092546 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.
The conference call for the first quarter 2025 earnings has been scheduled for May 1st at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.
Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: https://ir.theice.com/investor-resources/supplemental-information/default.aspx
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In millions, except per share amounts)
Twelve Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Revenues:
2024
2023
2024
2023
Exchanges
$
7,441
$
6,355
$
1,943
$
1,601
Fixed income and data services
2,298
2,231
579
563
Mortgage technology
2,022
1,317
508
502
Total revenues
11,761
9,903
3,030
2,666
Transaction-based expenses:
Section 31 fees
679
293
242
62
Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing
1,803
1,622
465
403
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
9,279
7,988
2,323
2,201
Operating expenses:
Compensation and benefits
1,909
1,595
487
492
Professional services
154
123
40
35
Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs
104
269
16
68
Technology and communication
848
734
217
205
Rent and occupancy
111
92
22
27
Selling, general and administrative
307
266
75
70
Depreciation and amortization
1,537
1,215
389
379
Total operating expenses
4,970
4,294
1,246
1,276
Operating income
4,309
3,694
1,077
925
Other income/(expense):
Interest income
141
319
36
32
Interest expense
(910
)
(808
)
(213
)
(251
)
Other income/(expense), net
88
(311
)
5
(190
)
Total other income/(expense), net
(681
)
(800
)
(172
)
(409
)
Income before income tax expense
3,628
2,894
905
516
Income tax expense
826
456
196
126
Net income
$
2,802
$
2,438
$
709
$
390
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(48
)
(70
)
(11
)
(17
)
Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.
$
2,754
$
2,368
$
698
$
373
Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders:
Basic
$
4.80
$
4.20
$
1.22
$
0.65
Diluted
$
4.78
$
4.19
$
1.21
$
0.65
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
573
564
574
572
Diluted
576
565
577
574
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
As of
As of
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Assets:
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
844
$
899
Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
1,142
531
Short-term restricted investments
594
680
Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds
82,149
78,980
Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin
2,163
1,814
Customer accounts receivable, net
1,490
1,366
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
713
703
Total current assets
89,095
84,973
Property and equipment, net
2,153
1,923
Other non-current assets:
Goodwill
30,595
30,553
Other intangible assets, net
16,306
17,317
Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents
368
340
Other non-current assets
911
978
Total other non-current assets
48,180
49,188
Total assets
$
139,428
$
136,084
Liabilities and Equity:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
1,051
$
1,003
Section 31 fees payable
316
79
Accrued salaries and benefits
438
459
Deferred revenue
236
200
Short-term debt
3,027
1,954
Margin deposits and guaranty funds
82,149
78,980
Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin
2,163
1,814
Other current liabilities
173
137
Total current liabilities
89,553
84,626
Non-current liabilities:
Non-current deferred tax liability, net
3,904
4,080
Long-term debt
17,341
20,659
Accrued employee benefits
170
193
Non-current operating lease liability
335
299
Other non-current liabilities
405
441
Total non-current liabilities
22,155
25,672
Total liabilities
111,708
110,298
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
22
-
Equity:
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Common stock
7
6
Treasury stock, at cost
(6,385
)
(6,304
)
Additional paid-in capital
16,292
15,953
Retained earnings
18,071
16,356
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(338
)
(294
)
Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity
27,647
25,717
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
51
69
Total equity
27,698
25,786
Total liabilities and equity
$
139,428
$
136,084
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation
We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.
Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Exchanges
Fixed Income
Mortgage
Consolidated
Year Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
$4,959
$4,440
$2,298
$2,231
$2,022
$1,317
$9,279
$7,988
Operating expenses
1,323
1,281
1,455
1,420
2,192
1,593
4,970
4,294
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
67
65
152
168
792
515
1,011
748
Less: Transaction and integration costs
-
-
-
-
102
269
102
269
Less: Regulatory matters
5
11
10
-
-
-
15
11
Less: Other
11
6
21
-
-
-
32
6
Adjusted operating expenses
$1,240
$1,199
$1,272
$1,252
$1,298
$809
$3,810
$3,260
Operating income/(loss)
$3,636
$3,159
$843
$811
$(170)
$(276)
$4,309
$3,694
Adjusted operating income
$3,719
$3,241
$1,026
$979
$724
$508
$5,469
$4,728
Operating margin
73%
71%
37%
36%
(8)%
(21)%
46%
46%
Adjusted operating margin
75%
73%
45%
44%
36%
39%
59%
59%
Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Exchanges
Fixed Income
Mortgage
Consolidated
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses
$1,236
$1,136
$579
$563
$508
$502
$2,323
$2,201
Operating expenses
334
337
368
363
544
576
1,246
1,276
Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
16
16
38
41
199
199
253
256
Less: Transaction and integration costs
-
-
-
-
14
68
14
68
Less: Regulatory matter
5
-
-
-
-
-
5
-
Less: Other
-
-
1
-
-
-
1
-
Adjusted operating expenses
$313
$321
$329
$322
$331
$309
$973
$952
Operating income/(loss)
$902
$799
$211
$200
$(36)
$(74)
$1,077
$925
Adjusted operating income
$923
$815
$250
$241
$177
$193
$1,350
$1,249
Operating margin
73%
70%
36%
36%
(7)%
(15)%
46%
42%
Adjusted operating margin
75%
72%
43%
43%
35%
39%
58%
57%
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months
Twelve Months
Net income attributable to ICE
$
2,754
$
2,368
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
1,011
748
Add: Transaction and integration costs
102
269
(Less)/Add: Litigation and regulatory matters
(145
)
11
Add: Net losses from unconsolidated investees
62
122
Add: Loss on sale and fair value adjustments of equity investments and dividends received
1
3
Less: Net interest income on pre-acquisition-related debt
-
(12
)
Add: Other
26
182
Less: Net income tax effect for the above items and deferred tax adjustments
(268
)
(309
)
Less: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles
(43
)
(126
)
Less: Other tax adjustments
(3
)
(79
)
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE
$
3,497
$
3,177
Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
$
4.78
$
4.19
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
$
6.07
$
5.62
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
576
565
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and EPS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months
Net income attributable to ICE
$
698
$
373
Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
253
256
Add: Transaction and integration costs
14
68
Add: Regulatory matter
5
-
(Less)/Add: Net (profits)/losses from unconsolidated investees
(1
)
31
Less: Gain on sale of equity investments and dividends received
-
(4
)
(Less)/Add: Other
(5
)
160
Less: Net income tax effect for the above items and deferred tax adjustments
(69
)
(131
)
(Less)/Add: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles
(17
)
5
(Less)/Add: Other tax adjustments
(3
)
2
Adjusted net income attributable to ICE
$
875
$
760
Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
$
1.21
$
0.65
Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders
$
1.52
$
1.33
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
577
574
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Calculation
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
4,609
$
3,542
Less: Capital expenditures
(406
)
(190
)
Less: Capitalized software development costs
(346
)
(299
)
Free cash flow
3,857
3,053
(Less)/Add: Section 31 fees, net
(237
)
144
Adjusted free cash flow
$
3,620
$
3,197
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds, and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges -- including the New York Stock Exchange -- and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines, and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.
Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2025. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all factors that may affect our business and prospects. Further, management cannot assess the impact of each factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.
