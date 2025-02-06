Auri, Inc.: AURI Inc., AURI Files to Lower the Company's Authorized Shares by 1 Billion Shares

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / AURI Inc. (OTC PINK:AURI) (the Company) AURI Inc., is pleased to announce that it is submitting correspondence to Wyoming's Department of State Amending AURI's Articles of Incorporation reducing the Company's authorized shares by One (1) billion shares.

"As previously stated, it was hard to imagine a scenario wherein the Company would need to issue 10 billion shares, and to have the Authorized Shares at that level was counterproductive to our ongoing efforts to reduce the Company's overall cost of capital," stated Chairman and CEO Edward Vakser. He continued, "This is just one step in AURI's ongoing effort to clean up its balance sheet and share structure, and it will not be our last; from a capital structure perspective that is what we are focused on moving forward."

The Company's reduction in Authorized Shares should be effective within the next few weeks. The Company's transfer agent will adjust the Company's records to reflect the reduction and will report the new Authorized Shares number to OTC Markets' issuer services division once Wyoming approves the amendment.

About Auri Inc.

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual Properties Development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real-estate investments. The company launched its own Crypto Currency, www.Auritoken.io and has licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos.com. The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion dollar companies. The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing High End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold Crypto Currency, focusing AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. AURI Inc., also owns a "wholly owned subsidiary": EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent pending technology to assist with one of the biggest issues in the oil and gas industry, "PRODUCED WATER". The technology can take produced saltwater and turn it into a steam cleaner than most cities tap water by removing most of the metals and suspended solids.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

