LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales grew at the fastest pace in nearly two years in December, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Thursday.Retail sales surged 10.1 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 5.0 percent growth in November.Further, this was the sharpest growth since March 2022, when sales had risen 16.8 percent.Sales through e-shops alone jumped by 42.3 percent annually in December, and sales at hyper- and supermarkets grew by 6.6 percent.On a monthly basis, retail sales expanded 8.2 percent.During the whole year, total retail sales logged a growth of 4.5 percent, which was among the best results since 2013, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX