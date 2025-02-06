CKH Group Appoints Their First Female CEO, Kateryna Kudrenko

CKH Group makes firm history with the appointment of their first female CEO, Kateryna Kudrenko - an exciting step forward to match their increased growth.

CKH Group, a leading CPA and advisory firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, is proud to announce the appointment of Kateryna Kudrenko as its new Group Chief Executive Officer (Group Managing Partner). This milestone makes Kate the first female CEO in the firm's history, marking an exciting step forward in CKH Group's ongoing evolution and commitment to innovation, strategic growth, and excellence in client service.

Kateryna Kudrenko, CEO

Pictured is CKH Group's first female CEO, Kateryna Kudrenko

Previously serving as CKH Group's Vice President of Consulting, Kate brings a wealth of experience in business strategy, consulting, accounting and leadership. Throughout her career, she has played a pivotal role in guiding clients through complex financial landscapes, optimizing business operations, and implementing forward-thinking solutions that drive success.

"Kate is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of the industry and a proven track record of delivering results," said Nicholas Catrakilis, Esq., CKH Group's newly appointed Executive Chairman. "Her leadership will not only strengthen CKH Group's position in the market but also reinforce our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and exceptional client service."

A Commitment to Excellence and Growth

This leadership transition is designed to enhance CKH Group's service offerings, operational efficiency, and long-term strategic goals. Clients and partners can expect a seamless transition with no disruption to services, as well as an even stronger focus on delivering high-quality financial and business solutions.

"I am honored to step into this role at such a transformative time for CKH Group," said Kate. "I look forward to leading our incredible team as we continue to innovate, grow, and create lasting value for our clients and partners."

Kate Kudrenko's appointment as CEO represents the next chapter for CKH Group. With her leadership, the firm is prepared to meet the growth demands and expanding client needs. As CKH Group moves forward under her guidance, the company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service to their clients.

About CKH Group

CKH Group is an Atlanta-headquartered CPA firm offering powerful assurance, tax, accounting, and advisory services to individuals, small businesses, global enterprises, and government entities. Their innovative business model combines local expertise with the knowledge and resources of a global support network, delivering customized solutions that drive businesses forward. Learn more about their services.

Contact Information:

Clara Buse

Marketing Coordinator

ckhmarketing@ckhgroup.com

7704959077

SOURCE: CKH Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire