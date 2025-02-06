SpiderOak to Deliver Secure Control Systems for Space Force

Company developing proof-of-concept technology for real-time collaboration between U.S. Space Force and commercial satellite operators

SpiderOak , the leader in zero-trust cybersecurity solutions for next-generation space and tactical edge operations, has been selected by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to enhance the U.S. Space Force's ability to integrate commercial satellite networks during emergencies seamlessly. The effort, supported by a TACFI (Tactical Funding Increase) contract, aims to develop a secure, automated control plane for the Commercial Augmentation Space Reserve (CASR) program.

The CASR program, managed by Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office, seeks to ensure the USSF has immediate access to commercial satellite capabilities during peacetime and crises, enabling a flexible surge capacity to meet increased mission demands when needed. SpiderOak's innovative technology will address a critical need: automating and securing the activation and coordination of commercial assets in real time, ensuring seamless collaboration between government and commercial partners.

"This effort represents a forward-leaning approach to bridging commercial and military capabilities, creating a reliable and efficient framework for operational continuity during emergencies," said Matthew Erickson, VP of Solutions at SpiderOak. "SpiderOak's solution leverages our existing policy enforcement and secure distributed ledger technology to ensure trust, transparency, and accountability in CASR activation scenarios."

The CASR program's tiered activation levels-ranging from peacetime readiness to crisis response-require dynamic and secure adjustments to contracts and operational plans. SpiderOak's demonstration system will enforce contractual requirements between government agencies and commercial vendors, streamline resource allocation, and provide critical oversight of billing and compliance, even under high-stress conditions.

"By embedding automation into the CASR framework, we can alleviate the operational burden on military personnel, ensuring that vital decisions are executed with precision and speed during critical moments," added Erickson. "This initiative not only enhances operational readiness but also builds trust among commercial partners by safeguarding their business agreements and ensuring proper compensation."

As part of this demonstration, SpiderOak has partnered with Planet Labs and Space Systems Command, bringing together leading expertise in commercial satellite operations and government contracting to create a robust proof of concept. The project's success could have far-reaching implications, enabling broader adoption of similar frameworks across government and commercial entities.

With this contract, SpiderOak reinforces its commitment to advancing secure and scalable solutions for space systems, aligning with the Space Force's mission to enhance resilience and operational flexibility in an evolving global landscape.

