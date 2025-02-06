Sales Talent Inc. Wins ClearlyRated's 2025 Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for Service Excellence

Sales Talent Has Won ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards 6x in a Row

Sales Talent, Inc. , a leading software and B2B sales recruiting firm, announced today that the company has won Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards for superior service to its clients and candidates for the sixth year in a row. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is earned by less than two percent of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada.

Sales Talent received a Net Promoter® Score of 83.3% from our clients, with 88.9% of clients giving us a 9 or 10 out of 10.

Sales Talent received a Net Promoter® Score of 97.2% from our candidates, with 97.2% of candidates giving us a 9 or 10 out of 10.

"This marks six incredible years in a row winning ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing Award in both the Client and Talent categories. Every year, we strive to maintain or exceed the high standard of service that we set for ourselves and our clients. I'm just so proud of this team and looking forward to chasing a seventh Best of Staffing award," said Chris Carlson, President of Sales Talent, Inc.

"I'm delighted to present the winners of the 2025 Best of Staffing award," said ClearlyRated's CEO Baker Nanduru. "These remarkable organizations have set themselves apart through their relentless pursuit of service excellence and extraordinary client experiences. They exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, and I'm privileged to shine a spotlight on their outstanding achievements - congratulations on continuing to transform our industry."

About Sales Talent

Sales Talent, Inc. is a contingent and retained Go to Market recruiting firm (sales & marketing) for startup SaaS & B2B companies. We are a 6x (2020-2025) ClearlyRated Best of Staffing Award winner and a G2 Winter 2025 Market Leader for the Recruitment Agencies and Staffing Agencies categories.

Sales roles we recruit for: SDR, BDR, AE, Major Accounts, Enterprise AE, Customer Success, Pre Sales, Sales Operations, Sales Manager, Director of Sales, VP of Sales, CRO, and CSO.

Marketing roles we recruit for: Product Marketing, Digital Demand Manager, Solutions Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Marketing Manager, Brand Marketing, Director of Marketing, VP of Marketing, and CMO.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/ .

