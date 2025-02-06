Zaner Harden Law Announces Its Next Chapter as Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers

Zaner Harden Law, a leading personal injury law firm renowned for securing groundbreaking verdicts and settlements, is proud to announce its next chapter as Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers. This evolution marks a new beginning for the firm, which continues to deliver unmatched legal representation to personal injury victims in Denver and beyond.

Kurt Zaner, Personal Injury Lawyer in Denver, CO



By adopting the name Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers, the firm aims to reinforce its dedication to personal injury law. In this field, it has consistently delivered life-changing results for clients, helping them rebuild their lives after devastating personal injuries.

This transition also comes as Marc Harden, one of the firm's founding partners, has decided to step into a different role and establish his law firm, Harden Law, LLC. While Marc embarks on this new venture, the founders, Kurt Zaner and Marc Harden, maintain a deep and respectful friendship, supporting each other in business, family, and life.

"We are deeply grateful for Marc's vision, passion, and hard work over the past 12-and-a-half years," said a representative from Zaner Law. "With uncommon grit, Marc helped build this firm from the ground up, and his legacy as a fearless and compassionate advocate remains a cornerstone of our success."

Looking Ahead

As Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers, the firm remains steadfast in its mission to fight for justice for injury victims across Colorado and beyond. With offices in Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs, Zaner Law continues to serve clients throughout the region, providing trusted legal guidance and advocacy.

The firm prides itself on treating every client like family, regardless of the size of their case. Whether securing multimillion-dollar verdicts or negotiating fair settlements for everyday injuries, Zaner Law delivers personalized, compassionate representation.

Zaner Law's attorneys will remain deeply involved in cases with significant public impact as the firm evolves. For example, the firm currently represents several Lakewood residents in a case involving carcinogenic air toxins poisoning the community.

If you or a loved one has been injured in an accident, contact Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers for a free consultation. With a proven track record of success, a dedicated team of trial attorneys, and a client-first approach, Zaner Law is here to help you navigate the path to justice.

Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers - your trusted advocates for justice in Denver and beyond.

Media Contact:

Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers

1610 Wynkoop Street, Suite 120

Denver, CO 80202

Phone: (720) 669-7163

Website: https://zanerhardenlaw.com/

Contact Information

Kurt Zaner

Founding Partner

(720) 613-9706

SOURCE: Zaner Law Personal Injury Lawyers

