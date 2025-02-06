PSEG Employees Volunteer to Support Children's Specialized Hospital

We've been proud partners of Children's Specialized Hospital for almost 20 years, donating more than $7.2 million through our PSEG Foundation and PSEG Corporate Social Responsibility to support their inspiring work and help treat children with special health challenges.

This year alone, our incredible employees volunteered over 200 hours, raising over $750K in funds for CSH through their annual golf outing and Walk n' Roll.

CSH is aligned with our passion for community, and we're honored to support them as they help brighten children's lives.

Read more about our work with CSH on Energize!: https://energizepseg.com/2024/11/27/building-brighter-futures-together-this-season-and-always/season-of-giving-CSH

