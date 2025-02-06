Anzeige
Medizin-Wende naht?: Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Krebs? Diese Nasdaq-Aktie könnte Geschichte schreiben!
WKN: 852070 | ISIN: US7445731067
PSEG Employees Volunteer to Support Children's Specialized Hospital

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 6, 2025 / We've been proud partners of Children's Specialized Hospital for almost 20 years, donating more than $7.2 million through our PSEG Foundation and PSEG Corporate Social Responsibility to support their inspiring work and help treat children with special health challenges.

This year alone, our incredible employees volunteered over 200 hours, raising over $750K in funds for CSH through their annual golf outing and Walk n' Roll.

CSH is aligned with our passion for community, and we're honored to support them as they help brighten children's lives.

Read more about our work with CSH on Energize!: https://energizepseg.com/2024/11/27/building-brighter-futures-together-this-season-and-always/season-of-giving-CSH

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PSEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
