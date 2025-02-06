London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Reuters Events has officially announced the first release of speakers taking the stage for the flagship energy event, Global Energy Transition 2025, in New York this 25-26 June.

Gathering 750+ cross-sectoral energy leaders in-person, and broadcast to 2.5million people worldwide, this is the leadership forum for driving change in the industry. Together, leaders will forge partnerships and cultivate actionable strategies to meet escalating energy demand.

View the website to see the full agenda, speaking line up and networking insights

Here are just some of the speakers confirmed to participate:

Mark Lashier, CEO, Phillips66

Ralph LaRossa, CEO , Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG)

, Paolo Romancci , CEO , Enel North America

, Pedro Azagra, CEO , Avangrid

, Tim Cawley , CEO , ConEdison

, David Carroll, CEO , Engie North America

, Maria Pope , CEO, Portland General Electric

Victoria Ossadnik, COO, E.ON

These energy leaders will be providing valuable insights across four industry-defining themes:

Set the blueprint for data centers and overcome grid constraints: Discover strategies to overcome grid constraints and align energy security with rapidly rising demand.

Curate your transition toolkit: Adapt your long-term strategic planning in response to the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

Mobilize green capital and investment: Align capital markets with your portfolio goals to build a portfolio that drives both financial returns and energy transition targets.

Accelerate low-carbon solutions: Gain insights into scaling solutions efficiently to achieve economies of scale and meet your low-carbon solutions.

View the website now to see the full agenda, and event updates

With 15+ hours of dedicated networking across closed-door workshops, roundtables and meet & eats, you'll make lasting connections needed to accelerate your low-carbon growth.

"As the energy industry is facing a seismic shift, now is a pivotal time for us to come together, share learnings to explore how to keep transition sentiment high, whilst delivering secure energy," said Caroline Harris, Energy Project Director, Reuters Events.

"The best way to do this is to bring a cross-sectoral delegation together. It's a new time for energy, and therefore a time for new partnerships," said Harris.

Reuters Events: Global Energy Transition 2025 will take place on June 25-26 in New York City. For more information, and to stay up to date with our speaker releases, please visit Global Energy Transition 2025 or contact Olivia.browne@thomsonreuters.com.

END

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/239731

SOURCE: Reuters Events