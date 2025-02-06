TON and Mantle Set to Reveal 2025 Infrastructure Investments & Incubation Roadmap on Bybit Web3 Livestream

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit Web3 , the Web3 division of Bybit , is thrilled to announce the upcoming livestream event TON x Mantle in 2025: What's Next After a Breakout Year? Set for February 7, 2025, at 8 AM UTC, this virtual gathering will spotlight the next phase of cross-chain innovation, emerging Web3 trends, and the strategic collaboration between Bybit and the TON Accelerator.

As Web3 gears up for a new bull run, the event will bring together key industry leaders to reflect on 2024's major milestones and unveil their strategic vision for the year ahead. The discussion will highlight how cross-chain synergy, TON ecosystem growth, and developer acceleration are shaping the future of decentralized finance and blockchain adoption.

Unveiling Cross-Chain Synergy: Key Discussion Points

This livestream aligns with Bybit's partnership with the TON Accelerator, which was announced in December 2024, and aims to support Web3 developers and startups in the Synergy Cohort. It will explore the way TON and Mantle ecosystems are going into the 2025 bull run.

Attendees will gain valuable insights on:

Cross-Chain Synergy: How TON and Mantle are driving interoperability and unlocking new business opportunities.

How TON and Mantle are driving interoperability and unlocking new business opportunities. TON Accelerator's Impact: A showcase of top projects from the inaugural Synergy Cohort, with insights into their journey and upcoming milestones.

A showcase of top projects from the inaugural Synergy Cohort, with insights into their journey and upcoming milestones. Web3 Liquidity & Investment Trends: Identifying the most promising DeFi and blockchain investment opportunities for 2025.

Identifying the most promising DeFi and blockchain investment opportunities for 2025. Beyond Tap-to-Earn: Strategic insights for sustainable growth and scalability in blockchain gaming and Web3 applications.

Spotlight on Expert Panelists

The event boasts a powerhouse lineup of speakers, including:

Shadie Berro, Social Media Lead at Bybit & Host

Social Media Lead at Bybit & Host Alena Shmalko, Ecosystem Lead at TON Foundation

Ecosystem Lead at TON Foundation Inal Kardan, Partner at TON Ventures

Partner at TON Ventures Sophia Rusconi, Head of Acceleration at TON Accelerator

Head of Acceleration at TON Accelerator Sami Al-Abed, Head of DeFi at TON Accelerator

Head of DeFi at TON Accelerator Zuki, Head of growth at FBTC, representing Mantle

Each panelist will share unique insights into TON's evolving ecosystem, emerging narratives, and the role of cross-chain collaboration in accelerating Web3 adoption. They will dive into "Cross-Chain Synergy: Building the Future of Adoption - TON & 1B Telegram Users + Mantle & EVM Liquidity" and explore the latest developments, emerging trends, and what's next in the TON and Mantle ecosystems.

Exclusive Livestream Rewards

Viewers will have the chance to win exclusive rewards, including:

- Trade-to-Win Red Packet Giveaway

- New User Exclusive Offers

Eligible participants can claim bonuses and prizes directly through their Bybit accounts. Full terms and conditions are available on the Bybit platform.

This livestream marks another key milestone in Bybit's mission to foster innovation, education, and collaboration in the blockchain space. As Bybit continues to empower Web3 builders, this event offers a front-row seat to the future of decentralized technology and cross-chain synergy.

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 130 million wallet addresses across over 30 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, trusted by over 60 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit Web3, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

