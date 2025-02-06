BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales grew at the slowest pace in five months, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Thursday.Retail sales rose by a working-day-adjusted 7.8 percent year-on-year in December, slower than the 8.8 percent gain in November.Further, this was the slowest rate of growth since July, when sales had risen 7.6 percent.A 15.7 percent surge in sales of non-food products predominantly drove the overall growth in December. Demand for food products climbed 1.0 percent annually, but slower than the 3.7 percent rise in November.On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 1.3 percent in December, after a flat change in the prior month.During the year 2024, total retail sales were 8.6 percent higher compared to 2023, the agency said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX