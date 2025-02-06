Thomas Greco Joins A Parent Media Co. Inc. Board of Directors

Seasoned Executive to Drive Growth in Sports Streaming and Strengthen Brand Strategy

A Parent Media Co. Inc.(APMC) is proud to announce the appointment of Thomas Greco to its Board of Directors, effective March 2025. Mr. Greco's extensive leadership experience and strategic expertise will be instrumental in accelerating APMC's expansion in sports streaming and enhancing its brand value.

A highly respected executive with over four decades of experience in general management, marketing, and business transformation, Mr. Greco has held leadership roles at Advance Auto Parts, PepsiCo, and Procter and Gamble. He has a proven track record of driving sales growth, expanding market share, and building high-performing teams-qualities that will play a pivotal role as APMC continues to grow its suite of streaming services, including Kidoodle.TV and Victory+ .

"We are positioning APMC at the forefront of a seismic shift in how audiences experience sports and entertainment," said Neil Gruninger, President and CEO of APMC. "Tom's deep expertise in digital marketing, consumer engagement, and strategic partnerships makes him an invaluable addition to our Board. His insights will help us unlock new opportunities for brands, teams, and fans alike."

"Tom's appointment marks a significant milestone for APMC," added James Lites, Chairman of the Board. "His leadership and business acumen will be instrumental as we scale Victory+ and expand our media footprint. We are thrilled to welcome him."

Mr. Greco retired from his role as President and CEO of Advance Auto Parts in 2023, a role he had held since 2016. Prior to joining Advance, Mr. Greco served as CEO of Frito-Lay North America, a unit of PepsiCo, Inc. Mr. Greco spent 30 years in a variety of leadership roles at PepsiCo since joining the company in 1986. Before joining PepsiCo, he worked at The Procter & Gamble Company.

"APMC is redefining the future of sports streaming, and I'm honored to be part of this journey," said Mr. Greco. "The company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and premium content aligns perfectly with my passion for driving consumer engagement. I look forward to contributing to its continued success."

As APMC continues to expand Victory+, the platform is rapidly becoming a premier destination for sports fans. With professional teams like the Dallas Stars , Anaheim Ducks , and Texas Rangers onboard, Victory+ is providing teams and brands with unprecedented direct-to-fan engagement opportunities-an area in which Mr. Greco brings deep expertise.

Mr. Greco currently serves on the boards of Tapestry, Inc., Centene Corporation., Wingstop Inc., and the American Heart Association, reinforcing his commitment to innovation and community impact. His extensive network in consumer goods and media strategy will provide APMC with a competitive edge as it scales its presence in sports entertainment.

APMC launched Victory+ in September 2024, quickly establishing itself as a leading sports streaming platform. For more information on APMC's streaming and monetization solutions, visit www.aparentmedia.com .

ABOUT APMC

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Whether through FAST channels or VOD streaming, APMC specializes in OTT content delivery and monetization across major connected TV and mobile platforms. Visit www.aparentmedia.com to learn more.

