Ankura Acquires Red Flag Global, Enhancing Capabilities in Strategic Communications and Public Affairs for Global Clients

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting Group, LLC ("Ankura"), the premier global expert services and advisory firm, today announced its acquisition of Red Flag Global, an award-winning strategic communications and public affairs agency that helps the world's leading organizations transform the way they strategize, communicate, campaign, and influence. The acquisition further cements Ankura's position as the global leader in driving comprehensive solutions for clients facing increasingly complex business, policy, regulatory, trade, and reputational landscapes.

"Red Flag's unparalleled expertise in strategic communications, public affairs, and campaign management perfectly complements Ankura's multidisciplinary approach to delivering transformational results for clients where it counts most," said Ankura Chief Executive Officer Kevin Lavin. "Their team of experts - drawn from the worlds of business, politics, diplomacy, media, and digital communications - is renowned for executing creative strategies that drive measurable results and significant value for clients."

Founded in 2013 and with offices in Washington, DC, Brussels, London, Dublin, and Cape Town, Red Flag will join Ankura's Global Strategic Advisory business, which includes McLarty Associates, the leading global commercial diplomacy and geopolitical advisory firm, and GreenPoint, a respected U.S.-China strategic advisory firm, to offer holistic, client-focused solutions that address today's most pressing challenges.

"By combining Red Flag's full spectrum strategic communications and public affairs capabilities with our geopolitical, commercial diplomacy, and operational expertise, we will provide clients a further differentiated approach to transforming market insights into decisions, relationships, and messages that change the game," added Fernando Batlle, Head of Global Strategic Advisory at Ankura.

"Red Flag Global prides itself on transforming how our clients strategize, communicate, campaign, and influence. We excel in anticipating 'Red Flag moments' that demand action to seize opportunities and mitigate challenges, and we are hugely excited to join Ankura and leverage our mutual strengths to offer clients unmatched support," said Red Flag Global founder and Chief Executive Officer Karl Brophy.

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to manage conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. Ankura has more than 2,000 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries. Collaboration and experience drive our multidisciplinary approach to Protect, Create, and Recover Value. For more information, please visit www.ankura.com.

About Red Flag Global

Red Flag's team of experts, drawn from the worlds of politics, media, diplomacy, business, and advocacy, develop and execute winning strategies and campaigns that help some of the world's leading companies, industry associations, and interest groups navigate their most difficult challenges and seize their most critical opportunities. Red Flag operates globally out of its offices in Dublin, Brussels, London, Washington, DC, and Cape Town. For more information, please visit www.redflag.global.

Contact:

Ankura:

Robin Boesen

robin.boesen@ankura.com

+1 312 217 5655

Red Flag:

Karl Brophy

karl.brophy@redflag.global

+353 86 820 2135

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/607686/ankura_logo_tag_rgb_v1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ankura-acquires-red-flag-global-enhancing-capabilities-in-strategic-communications-and-public-affairs-for-global-clients-302370338.html