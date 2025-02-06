Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.02.2025 14:45 Uhr
P2P Group Ltd. Announces Plan to Change Name to "Inturai Ventures Corp."

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - P2P Group Ltd. (the "Company" or "P2P") (CSE: PPB) (FSE: 3QG) announces its intention to rebrand as Inturai Ventures Corp., reflecting its strategic expansion into AI-powered intelligent spaces and the broader concept of intelligent industries-including safer homes, buildings, warehouses and much more.

As part of this transition, the Company expects to update its ticker symbol from PPB to URAI, aligning with its evolving vision and market position.

The Company will announce all details once the name change has been completed.

CSE and FSE have neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this release.

About P2P Group

P2P Group Ltd. is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.p2p-group.com.

SOURCE P2P Group Ltd.

