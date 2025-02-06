Myriad Genetics, Inc.: Myriad Genetics and CancerCARE for Life Announce Agreement to Advance Access to MyRisk with RiskScore Hereditary Cancer Test

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic and genomic tumor testing and precision medicine, and INTERLINK Care Management, Inc. announced an agreement designed to enhance education and access to hereditary cancer testing for CancerCARE for Life members.

The agreement enables more than one million individuals within CancerCARE's network to assess their eligibility for the MyRisk test by taking the MyGeneHistory® quiz, a guideline-based online patient screening tool. If they meet criteria, they can be directed to a clinician who can order the MyRisk® with RiskScore® Hereditary Cancer Test on their behalf. Patients who take the MyRisk test can then review their results with a Myriad genetic counselor.

"MyRisk's clear, actionable results provide the foundation for personalized care plans, empowering patients to make confident, informed decisions about their medical management," said Melissa Gonzales, President, Women's Health, Myriad Genetics. "Expanding access through CancerCARE's network will give more patients the opportunity to take the MyRisk with RiskScore Hereditary Cancer Test."

MyRisk with RiskScore is the first and industry-leading hereditary cancer test and polygenic risk prediction test for all ancestries. MyRisk evaluates 48 genes associated with hereditary cancer risk to identify genetic changes associated with an increased cancer risk for 11 different cancers. When combined with family history and other clinical factors such as breast density, MyRisk with RiskScore provides eligible patients with an individualized five-year and remaining lifetime breast cancer risk assessment.

"Working with Myriad Genetics is extremely important, and we look forward to enhancing our relationship over time. We share a common goal of educating and enabling consumers to access early genetic screening to support personal and family health," said Oscar Bronsther, MD, Chief Medical Officer at CancerCARE for Life. "We are excited to provide our members with access to the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, which can help identify patients who may be at increased risk of developing cancer."

Myriad's Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Program features the MyRisk with RiskScore Hereditary Cancer Test, the first and industry-leading hereditary cancer test and polygenic breast cancer risk assessment for all ancestries. It includes MyGeneHistory, an online screening tool that helps assess if a patient meets medical guidelines for hereditary cancer testing. The program also includes patient education about genetic testing and a guide on how to collect family history of certain cancers. For more information, please visit Myriad.com/seemore.

About CancerCARE

CancerCARE and CancerCARE for Life comprise one of the nation's largest prevention, early detection and cancer management programs. CancerCARE for Life's unique approach blends targeted education and awareness with personalized oncology trained nurses and physicians to deliver an exceptional member experience. Expertise in clinical trials, Center of Excellence (COE) access, pre-guideline care, NCCN1 Guideline® care, and gene and cellular therapy help ensure the best outcomes for members.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic and genomic tumor testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad Genetics develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's collaboration with CancerCARE for Life and its potential to expand patient access to the MyRisk with RiskScore Hereditary Cancer Test, empowering patients to make confident, informed decisions about their medical management. These "forward-looking statements" are management's expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

1 National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) makes no warranties of any kind whatsoever regarding their content, use or application and disclaims any responsibility for their application or use in any way.