Labor Smart, Inc.: Lock'dIn Beverages Secures Elite Hydration Deal With ME by Meliá Dubai - Now Serving the World's Most Powerful Executives

Lock'dIn Beverages, a subsidiary of Labor Smart Inc., proudly announces that its premium hydrogen water is now available in every guest room at the iconic ME by Meliá Dubai, further solidifying the brand's position as a leader in functional hydration.

ME by Meliá Dubai, located in the heart of the city's ultra-luxurious Burj Khalifa District, is one of the most exclusive hotels in the world, catering to high-profile business executives, Fortune 500 leaders, elite athletes, celebrities, and global dignitaries. Designed by the legendary Dame Zaha Hadid, the hotel is renowned for its futuristic architecture, unmatched hospitality, and elite clientele, making it the perfect setting for Lock'dIn Beverages to make a bold impact on the global luxury wellness market.

With an estimated 80% of ME by Meliá Dubai's clientele consisting of CEOs, high-net-worth individuals, and international power brokers, this partnership places Lock'dIn Hydrogen Water in front of some of the most influential decision-makers in the world.

A Landmark Move for Ultimate Hydration

This strategic placement in ME by Meliá Dubai represents a major milestone for Lock'dIn Beverages' expansion into the luxury hospitality sector. Guests checking into the hotel will now find Lock'dIn Hydrogen Water stocked in their rooms, providing them with the ultimate hydration experience to combat jet lag, enhance recovery, and optimize performance.

"This is a game-changer for Lock'dIn Beverages," said Tom Zarro, Co-CEO of Labor Smart Inc. "ME by Meliá Dubai is a premier destination for world leaders, top executives, and international icons. By placing our hydrogen-infused performance water in every room, we are positioning Lock'dIn as the go-to functional beverage for those who demand the best."

With an estimated 94% occupancy rate year-round and thousands of high-profile guests passing through its doors each month, ME by Meliá Dubai provides an unparalleled platform for Lock'dIn Beverages to reach an elite global audience.

About Lock'dIn Beverages

Lock'dIn Beverages, a subsidiary of Labor Smart Inc., is a high-performance hydration brand designed for athletes, competitors, and individuals who push their limits. With a focus on ultimate hydration, mental clarity, and peak endurance through functional beverages, Lock'dIn Hydrogen Water is the go-to fuel for those who refuse to settle.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities.

You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including:

(i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets;

(ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; and

(iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with OTC Markets.

These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

For media inquiries, sponsorship details, or product information, please contact:

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire