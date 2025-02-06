iQuanti: Understanding Tax Implications in Luxury Real Estate Investments

Investing in luxury real estate by utilizing jumbo mortgage offerings can have several benefits, such as higher returns, lower maintenance costs, and greater market stability. However, it also comes with tax implications that are important to understand.

By becoming familiar with the intricacies of taxes for luxury property investments, you can make smarter decisions and keep more of your hard-earned money in your pocket. Keep in mind, though, that this article is for educational purposes. If you have any questions about your taxes, you should always consult with a tax professional.

Now, let's get started. Here's what you need to know about taxes and investing in high-value real estate.

Understanding capital gains tax

Capital gains taxes are taxes you pay on profits you earn when you sell an asset, such as luxury real estate. While federal capital gains tax rates depend on factors such as your income bracket, filing status, and how long you've owned the property, state capital gains vary based on the state you live in.

There are two types of federal capital gains tax, including long-term capital gains tax on profits from the sale of a property you've owned for more than a year, and short-term capital gains tax, which apply to properties you've owned for one year or less. Since capital gains tax rates can change, it's a good idea to visit the Internal Service Revenue (IRS) website to determine the most recent rates.

Note that if you're considered a high-income earner with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) between $125,000 and $250,000, depending on your filing status, you may also owe a net investment income tax (NIIT) of 3.8%.

Depreciation and tax benefits

Fortunately, the IRS will allow you to deduct the value of your luxury real estate over a period of 27.5 years or 39 years if it's a commercial property to account for depreciation or wear and tear that's bound to occur over time. Let's say you have a $800,000 residential investment property. If you divide this figure by the 27.5-year depreciation deduction lifespan, you'll get an annual deduction of $29,090.

To deduct depreciation from your properties, you must own them free and clear or through a mortgage loan. You'll also need to show that you use them for business purposes and prove that they have a useful life that exceeds at least one year and a value that will decline as time goes on. By staying up to date on depreciation schedules and IRS guidelines, you'll be able to maximize the tax benefits available to you while staying compliant.

State and local tax considerations

While federal capital gains taxes will affect you no matter where you live, your state will dictate whether you'll be responsible for additional taxes or surcharges that will impact your overall tax burden. In seven states, real estate investors owe mansion taxes on the sales of high-priced homes.

Mansion taxes in Connecticut, for example, are approximately 2.25% for properties that exceed $2.5 million. Vermont's mansion tax rate is 16% on real estate properties with price tags of $5 million or more. It's a good idea to do your research and consult a local tax professional who can help you understand which tax laws apply to you and offer guidance on how you can save on your tax bill.

Passive activity losses and real estate professional status

As a luxury real estate investor, you should determine whether you meet the IRS criteria to become a real estate professional. This status can open the doors to a number of benefits that may save you a great deal of money. Several benefits include:

Non-passive rentals: Real estate professional status means your rentals won't be passive, meaning any losses they generate will offset your income, which may be W2 income, business income, and/or dividends.

Flexibility with depreciation deductions: If you're a real estate professional, you can take advantage of depreciation tax deductions, even if your properties have a positive cash flow each year.

Rental loss deduction: You may be able to deduct your rental property losses against various income sources, such as profits or salaries, potentially lowering your tax bill by a significant amount.

NIIT exemption: The investment income tax or NIIT tax, which is 3.8% for high-income earners, may not apply to you if you become a real estate professional.

To qualify as a real estate professional, you must spend more than 750 annual hours on real property trades, which may involve development, construction, conversion, rental, leasing, or related activities. Also, more than 50% of your business needs to focus on real property trades. In order to meet the IRS's stringent requirements for real estate professional status, thorough record-keeping and documentation are imperative.

Tax-efficient ownership structures

Since luxury real estate investments can have significant tax implications, you should consider all of the ownership structures available and choose the one that makes the most sense for your situation. As you compare your options, consider each structure's tax considerations, including pass-through taxation, treatment of losses, and estate planning implications.

In many cases, a Limited Liability Corporation or Limited Partnership (LP) will offer the greatest tax advantages. With an LLC or LP, you'll reap the benefits of pass-through taxation, meaning your investment profits will only be taxed once, and any appreciation in your property's value will lead to lower taxes. You can also choose to assign profits and losses to individual members based on ownership percentages to minimize each member's tax liability even more.

Estate planning and wealth transfer

Luxury real estate holdings are likely a key component of your estate plan as a high-net-worth individual. That's why it's up to you to explore all of the exemptions and strategies for reducing estate tax liability so you can preserve wealth across generations. Through proper estate planning, you'll be able to leverage tax-efficient strategies such as gifting, trusts, and charitable donations and in turn, optimize their legacy. For support with your estate plan, don't be afraid to consult an experienced financial advisor.

