Poets Road: Aaron Brown to Celebrate Release of Debut Album "Through the Lens" at Star-Studded Hollywood Party

When you've been standing on the shoulders of musical giants since birth, and your passion matches that of your work ethic, sparks will fly! Son of the late George "Funky" Brown, longtime drummer extraordinaire and founding member of MULTI-PLATINUM, GRAMMY AWARD WINNING BAND "KOOL & THE GANG", Aaron Brown is destined to take a seat amongst the best and brightest artists of the day, as he plunges into an unstoppable music career.

"Amongst a sea of new artists, Aaron is a calm steady oar

to steer a new creative wave." - Nick Cooper Performance Coach for Usher, Zendaya, Beyonce, Jon Batiste

February 21, 2025, Aaron will be performing at the Release Party for his recent single, "WHAT ARE WE" that drops Feb 14th, and giving a preview of his first full length album entitled "THROUGH THE LENS", dropping March 7th. The album features twelve new soulful songs written and produced by Aaron along with co-writer Rx, including two powerful instrumental tracks that mark the beginning of a revolutionary era for this nineteen-year old multi-hyphenate. The release party will be appropriately held in the heart of Hollywood at the POETS ROAD GALLERY above the Hollywood Walk of Fame and will showcase not only Aaron's musical creativity but also a celebrity red carpet and runway show of his custom clothing line "AB" with co-designer Lantz Simpson. Get ready for an unforgettable introduction to Aaron Brown and his band!

ABOUT AARON BROWN

From an early age, Aaron Brown found himself surrounded by the rich sounds of classical, jazz, funk, and pop. His musical journey began in elementary school, where he wrote rhymes and songs inspired by his childhood games, often hiding them from teachers to avoid trouble. At six, Aaron started playing drums but soon transitioned to the piano, captivated by the instrument after hearing his father play an A minor 9th chord-a moment that ignited his lifelong passion.

"This kat surprised my musical sensibility." - George Brown / Kool & The Gang

Aaron quickly dove into jazz standards and classical pieces, honing his skills to the point where his teacher deemed regular lessons unnecessary. During the Covid pandemic, with time on his hands, he turned to music production. He immersed himself in the craft, exploring diverse styles like Italian film scores to expand his creative palette. This exploration allowed him to develop a unique sound deeply rooted in his childhood influences. Aaron's production spans genres from rap and boom-bap to ballads and pop, with a distinctive style that blends retro funk and modern pop sensibilities, enhanced by rap-inspired embellishments. His music evokes nostalgia while feeling refreshingly innovative. Today, Aaron continues to grow as a musician and producer, creating captivating sounds that connect deeply with listeners and celebrate his enduring love for music.

POETS ROAD GALLERY @OVATION HOLLYWOOD - 6801 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, SUITE 200, HOLLYWOOD, CA 90028

FEBRUARY 21 - RED CARPET - 7PM - FASHION SHOW - 8PM - PERFORMANCE - 9PM

