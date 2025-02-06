WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Expedia Inc. (EXPE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $299 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $132 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $315 million or $2.39 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.1 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 10.3% to $3.184 billion from $2.887 billion last year.Expedia Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $299 Mln. vs. $132 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.20 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $3.184 Bln vs. $2.887 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX