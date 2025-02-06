WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $526.2 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $310.9 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.Excluding items, Fortinet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $571.5 million or $0.74 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 17.3% to $1.660 billion from $1.415 billion last year.Fortinet, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $526.2 Mln. vs. $310.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.68 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $1.660 Bln vs. $1.415 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 to $0.54 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.500 to $1.560 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX