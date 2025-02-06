Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2025) - Angela Murphy, Chief Development Officer, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group and David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group, to close the market in honour of World Cancer Day to raise awareness about cancer, encourage its prevention, and mobilize action to address the global cancer epidemic.





The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is Canada's largest cancer charity. We're dedicated to raising funds for Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, one of the world's leading cancer research and treatment centres, known for its breakthrough discoveries that transform patient outcomes. Together, our work benefits cancer patients everywhere in our mission to create a world free from the fear of cancer. Through philanthropy, fundraising events, and our world-leading lottery program, we're changing how the world understands, prevents, diagnoses, and treats cancer, benefitting patients at The Princess Margaret, throughout Canada, and around the world.

