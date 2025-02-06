BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE (POAHY.PK), on Thursday, issued a sales outlook for the full year 2025.The company now expects sales revenues of 39 billion to 40 billion euros, a return on sales between 10% and 12%, and an automotive net cash flow margin between 7% and 9%.Porsche said that it has planned extensive measures to strengthen the company's profitability in the short and medium term, which include the expansion of the product portfolio to include additional vehicle models with combustion engines or plug-in hybrids, the expansion of the Sonder- and Exklusivmanufaktur and adjustments to the corporate organization.The company expects significant additional expenses related to vehicle development and in connection with battery activities in Porsche's own subsidiaries. In the 2025 financial year, the total impact of all of these measures on the operating profit and the automotive net cash flow is expected to amount to up to about 0.8 billion euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX