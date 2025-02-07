TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 2.3 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - standing at 352,633 yen.That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 0.4 percent increase in November.On a yearly basis, household spending advanced 2.7 percent - again topping expectations for a gain of 0.5 percent after slipping 0.4 percent in the previous month.The average of monthly income per household stood at 1,179,259 yen, up 2.9 percent on year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX