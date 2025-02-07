CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The yen rose to more than a 2-month high of 156.76 against the euro and nearly a 2-month high of 150.96 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 157.00 and 151.17, respectively.Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to near 5-month highs of 187.66 and 166.78 from Thursday's closing quotes of 187.97 and 167.02, respectively.Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to 4-day highs of 94.85 and 105.50 from yesterday's closing quotes of 94.96 and 105.67, respectively.The yen advanced to a 6-month high of 85.68 against the NZ dollar, from Thursday's closing value of 85.77.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 154.00 against the euro, 149.00 against the greenback, 185.00 against the pound, 165.00 against the franc, 93.00 against the aussie, 103.00 against the loonie and 84.00 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX