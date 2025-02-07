BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Isuzu Motors (ISUZY.PK) reported that its net income to owners of parent was 109.85 billion yen for the nine month period, down 31.1% from last year. Earnings per share was 148.34 yen compared to 206.31 yen. Net sales were 2.36 trillion yen, down 7.3%.For fiscal 2025, the company projects: earnings per share of 183.76 yen, and net sales of 3.25 trillion yen. The company noted that there has been no change to the full-year consolidated financial forecast released on November 11, 2024.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX