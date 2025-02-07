FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 was 90.58 billion Japanese yen, a decrease of 74.9 billion yen or 45.3% from the previous fiscal year. On a per share basis, net income was 143.61 yen down from 262.45 yen in the prior year.Operating income amounted to 148.3 billion yen, a decrease of 51.9 billion yen or 25.9% from the prior year.Net sales were 3.69 trillion yen, an increase of 122.9 billion yen or 3.4% compared to the corresponding period in the previous fiscal year.Global sales volume for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 was 966 thousand units, up 4.0% year on year, driven by strong performance in North America, where record-high annual sales were achieved in the United States and Mexico for the 2024 calendar year.Looking ahead for fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company continues to project attributable profit of 140 billion yen, down 32.6 percent from last year. operating income is still expected to declined 20.2 percent year-over-year to 200 billion yen. But annual net sales are expected to grow 3.6 percent to 5.00 trillion yen from the previous year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX