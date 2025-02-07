TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. or NTT (NTT) reported that its profit attributable to the company for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 declined to 850.69 billion yen or 10.15 yen per basic share from 1.01 trillion yen or 11.89 yen per basic share in the prior year.Operating profit was 1.40 trillion yen down from 1.49 trillion yen in the previous year.But operating revenues for the period were 10.05 trillion yen up from 9.72 trillion yen last year.Looking ahead, for the full year, NTT still expects a net profit of 1.100 trillion yen, a decline 14 percent from last year. Income per basic share still projected to be at 13 yen.The company continues to expect an operating profit of 1.81 trillion yen, down 5.9 percent from previous year, on revenue of 13.46 trillion yen, up 0.6 percent from a year ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX