BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation remained stable in January after a slight increase in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.Consumer prices rose 3.9 percent yearly in January, the same as in the previous month.The increase in the consumer price index was largely driven by food, beverages, and car tax, while the rise in prices was curbed by clothing discounts in January, as well as international flights and holiday trips, Lauri Veski, head of Statistics Estonia's consumer price statistics team, said.Transportation charges were 11.3 percent more expensive compared to last year, and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.2 percent. On the other hand, housing costs dropped 1.4 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.5 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent rise in the preceding month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX