Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07
[07.02.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.02.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|10,986,600.00
|EUR
|0
|106,360,158.75
|9.6809
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|06.02.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|981,105.01
|97.3318
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|06.02.25
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,564,546.04
|110.2066
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|06.02.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|45,055.00
|USD
|0
|5,226,261.17
|115.9974
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|06.02.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|51,138.00
|GBP
|0
|5,772,421.12
|112.8793
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|06.02.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|45,691.00
|EUR
|0
|4,904,232.58
|107.3348
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|06.02.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|16,316.00
|CHF
|0
|1,588,136.12
|97.3361
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|06.02.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|80,831.00
|USD
|18,679.000000
|875,771.24
|10.8346
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|06.02.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,843,812.00
|GBP
|0
|18,244,457.65
|9.8950
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|06.02.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|400,971.00
|USD
|9,500
|4,376,677.70
|10.9152
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|06.02.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,720,047.00
|SEK
|0
|400,481,649.29
|107.6550
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|06.02.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|638,744.00
|SEK
|0
|6,411,884.17
|10.0380
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|06.02.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|133,021.00
|SEK
|0
|1,424,854.81
|10.7115
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|06.02.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,137,541.00
|SEK
|0
|11,980,326.26
|10.5318
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|06.02.25
|IE000P7C7930
|12,990.00
|SEK
|0
|138,758.02
|10.6819
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|06.02.25
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,251,813.27
|10.2681
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|06.02.25
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,893,195,718.11
|100.1691
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|06.02.25
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|7,611,423.82
|10.8735
