Freitag, 07.02.2025
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
Anzeige

07.02.2025 09:12 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07

[07.02.25]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
06.02.25IE00BN4GXL6310,986,600.00EUR0106,360,158.759.6809
06.02.25IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0981,105.0197.3318
06.02.25IE00BMQ5Y557186,600.00EUR020,564,546.04110.2066
06.02.25IE00BMDWWS8545,055.00USD05,226,261.17115.9974
06.02.25IE00BN0T9H7051,138.00GBP05,772,421.12112.8793
06.02.25IE00BKX90X6745,691.00EUR04,904,232.58107.3348
06.02.25IE00BKX90W5016,316.00CHF01,588,136.1297.3361
06.02.25IE000L1I4R9480,831.00USD18,679.000000875,771.2410.8346
06.02.25IE000LJG9WK11,843,812.00GBP018,244,457.659.8950
06.02.25IE000JL9SV51400,971.00USD9,5004,376,677.7010.9152
06.02.25IE000BQ3SE473,720,047.00SEK0400,481,649.29107.6550
06.02.25IE000LSFKN16638,744.00SEK06,411,884.1710.0380
06.02.25IE000LH4DDC2133,021.00SEK01,424,854.8110.7115
06.02.25IE000WXLHR761,137,541.00SEK011,980,326.2610.5318
06.02.25IE000P7C793012,990.00SEK0138,758.0210.6819
06.02.25IE000061JZE2901,028.00SEK09,251,813.2710.2681
06.02.25IE000CV0WWL418,900,000.00JPY01,893,195,718.11100.1691
06.02.25IE0002A3VE77700,000.00EUR07,611,423.8210.8735

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.