DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (SGQX LN) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2025 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 188.3998 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1199682 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1040688639 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX LN Sequence No.: 375330 EQS News ID: 2083075 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 07, 2025 03:10 ET (08:10 GMT)